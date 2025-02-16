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  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store

Philips AventBaby bottle steriliser

SCF291/01

4.7
| (148) Reviews | 99% recommend this product
Sterilise in minutes and simply store
Sterilise up to six feeding bottles with accessories in just 10 minutes. The slim but roomy Bottle Steriliser Advanced is fast and efficient, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Sterilise in just 10 mins

Sterilise in minutes and simply store

  • Bottle Steriliser

  • Advanced

Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

Sterilising is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every steriliser uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.

A sterilising cycle lasts just 10 minutes

A sterilising cycle lasts just 10 minutes

Experience speed and safety with the sterilising cycle lasting just 10 minutes, after which the steriliser automatically turns itself off.

Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odours

Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odours

Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odours.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

148

Reviews

99%

recommend this product

16/02/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Highly highly recommend!

I cannot recommend this product enough! As someone who used to design medical sterilises, I did a lot of comparison with other products. This product expels because of: 1-drying feature: the product claims goods are kept sanitised until the lid is open. Microbio will grow on moist surfaces. Therefore, it is key to have dry goods when opening the lid. 2-sterilisation method: this product is a steam. I really do not buy into products that claim sterilisation with UV. Please avoid these for your children. UV process is heavily limited by distance to the UV light source. I do not believe that UV light will penetrate in any meaningful way around crevices. 3-steam penetration: the product is designed in a way that allows the steam to easily flow between layers.

Pros

Steam penetration, drying process… NOT UV

Cons

No cons… price/performance is spot on value!!!

This review was made for SCF291/01 Baby bottle steriliser

This review was made for SCF291/01 Baby bottle steriliser

08/05/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great product!

Would highly recommend! Nice design. Easy to use, easy to clean. Fast sterilising. Thank you

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF291/01 Baby bottle steriliser

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF291/01 Baby bottle steriliser

06/05/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

I would recommend

It's easy to use. You can fit any size bottles in the sterliser, breat pump as well. The compartments are great. No leaking water on any surfaces. Slimline fits tidy in my kitchen. 10 minutes to sterlise bottles. It's steam so the lid will have water on it, just like any other steam sterliser. Happy with my purchase and the price

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF291/01 Baby bottle steriliser

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF291/01 Baby bottle steriliser

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.

  2. Either the old or the new paper-based packaging may be received during the transition period