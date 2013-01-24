Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Steriliser

    SCF291/01
    Avent
    Avent
    Sterilise and store
      Philips Avent Steriliser

      SCF291/01
      Sterilise and store

      Sterilise up to six feeding bottles with accessories in just 10 minutes. The slim but roomy Bottle Steriliser Advanced is fast and efficient, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed. See all benefits

        Steriliser

        Sterilise and store

        Sterilise in just 10 mins

        • Bottle Steriliser
        • Advanced
        Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

        Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

        Sterilising is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every steriliser uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.

        A sterilising cycle lasts just 10 minutes

        A sterilising cycle lasts just 10 minutes

        Experience speed and safety with the sterilising cycle lasting just 10 minutes, after which the steriliser automatically turns itself off.

        Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odours

        Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odours

        Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odours.

        Our steriliser is designed for space-saving flexibility

        Our steriliser is designed for space-saving flexibility

        Our advanced steriliser is adaptable, reducing in size for smaller items like soothers and to minimise your counter-top space when not in use.

        Stays sterile for 24 hours*

        Stays sterile for 24 hours*

        The steriliser's thorough, chemical-free cleaning will keep its contents sterile for up to 24 hours. How? Just keep the lid on.

        Roomy inside, compact outside

        Roomy inside, compact outside

        Our steriliser is slender and yet still holds up to six Philips Avent baby bottles. It also fits all the other essentials, from teats and soothers to a manual breast pump.

        This steriliser is quick and easy to clean

        This steriliser is quick and easy to clean

        Top to bottom, inside and out, the steriliser is quick and easy to clean – even the heating plate. So you get more time to be with your little one.

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions
          304 x 183 x 359  mm
          Weight
          1.78  kg

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • What is included

          Electric steam steriliser
          1 pcs
          Tongs
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0–6 months

        • Compatibility

          Philips Avent range-compatible
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Materials
          Plastic (PP)

        • Technical specifications

          Power consumption
          650  W
          Voltage
          220-240 V~ 50-60 Hz, 220 V~ 60 Hz (Korea), 120-127 V~ 60 Hz (NAM)
          Safety Classification
          Class 1

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.

