2 year warranty
Bottle Steriliser
Advanced
Sterilising is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every steriliser uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.
Experience speed and safety with the sterilising cycle lasting just 10 minutes, after which the steriliser automatically turns itself off.
Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odours.
4.7
of 5
148
Reviews
99%
recommend this product
TaPM23
16/02/2025
United Kingdom
Highly highly recommend!
I cannot recommend this product enough! As someone who used to design medical sterilises, I did a lot of comparison with other products. This product expels because of: 1-drying feature: the product claims goods are kept sanitised until the lid is open. Microbio will grow on moist surfaces. Therefore, it is key to have dry goods when opening the lid. 2-sterilisation method: this product is a steam. I really do not buy into products that claim sterilisation with UV. Please avoid these for your children. UV process is heavily limited by distance to the UV light source. I do not believe that UV light will penetrate in any meaningful way around crevices. 3-steam penetration: the product is designed in a way that allows the steam to easily flow between layers.
Pros
Steam penetration, drying process… NOT UV
Cons
No cons… price/performance is spot on value!!!
This review was made for SCF291/01 Baby bottle steriliser
This review was made for SCF291/01 Baby bottle steriliser
M9419A
08/05/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great product!
Would highly recommend! Nice design. Easy to use, easy to clean. Fast sterilising. Thank you
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF291/01 Baby bottle steriliser
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF291/01 Baby bottle steriliser
Miss C
06/05/2024
United Kingdom
I would recommend
It's easy to use. You can fit any size bottles in the sterliser, breat pump as well. The compartments are great. No leaking water on any surfaces. Slimline fits tidy in my kitchen. 10 minutes to sterlise bottles. It's steam so the lid will have water on it, just like any other steam sterliser. Happy with my purchase and the price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF291/01 Baby bottle steriliser
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF291/01 Baby bottle steriliser
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.
Either the old or the new paper-based packaging may be received during the transition period