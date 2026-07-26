ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

Philips Avent Baby bottle steriliser

Support

Philips AventBaby bottle steriliser

SCF291/01

Philips Avent Baby bottle steriliser

Go to shop

Get the most out of your product

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 896.1 kB
  • 6 January 2021

Eco passport - English (US)

  • PDF file, 364.5 kB
  • 6 January 2021

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

Troubleshooting

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Service and exchange

Get your broken product serviced or replaced

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you