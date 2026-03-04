I like the design of the bottle. It is compact, easy to handle, easy to dismantle for cleaning. It is sturdy, but lightweight, with a wide neck. Also BPA free. It has a funny design and a nice colour (mine was green). The glow in the dark ring is a great feature, which I love. It is very useful at night, when my light is dim. All the components are easy to clean and assemble. One more thing that I like is the quantity (260 ml). This will be useful as the baby grows and they will drink more. Another good thing is that the teat size can be changed anytime, according to the baby’s needs. So the bottle can actually be used from newborn, although it is design for 3-6 months. The shape of the teat imitates very well the breast, making it easy for the baby to latch on, particularly the combined fed babies. The teat attaches very well on the neck, leaving no room for leaks. Overall, I am very pleased with this model and my baby seems to love it too. Totally recommend it.