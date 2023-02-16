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  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

Philips Avent Natural ResponseBottle glass 240ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece

SCY933/01

4.4
| (233) Reviews | 88% recommend this product
Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
The Natural Response Teat releases milk only when the baby actively drinks. Babies can drink, swallow and breathe using their natural rhythm, like on the breast. Making it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

A teat that works like a breast

Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

  • 1 Bottle

  • 8 oz/240 ml

  • Flow 3 teat

  • 3-6 m

Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

Natural latch on with breast-shaped teat

Natural latch on with breast-shaped teat

The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping the baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

233

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

16/02/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Natural response

Love this bottle and so does my son, perfect sizing, easy to clean and sterilise . It's one of my favourite bottles out there, haven't got a bad thing to say about it to be honest. The bottle is a little heavy , probably due to being glass , but is still a really good product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY933/01 Bottle glass 240ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY933/01 Bottle glass 240ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece

08/02/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

My favourite bottle ever

This was my first glass bottle and it felt like a complete luxury. The teat is brilliant, it’s wide and flexible and my baby happily drank from it. The bottle capacity is great too, it means I can continue to use as my baby gets older and drinks more.

Pros

Well made, flexible teat, good capacity

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY933/01 Bottle glass 240ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY933/01 Bottle glass 240ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece

08/02/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Glass Half Full

I absolutely love this bottle! I have never used a glass bottle before and was so impressed, I will say though it is extremely heavy so not for those with flimsy wrists!

Pros

I love the size and shape

Cons

Heavy

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY933/01 Bottle glass 240ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY933/01 Bottle glass 240ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011