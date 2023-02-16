2 year warranty
1 Bottle
8 oz/240 ml
Flow 3 teat
3-6 m
The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping the baby to latch on and feed comfortably.
Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.
4.4
of 5
233
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Natashalouise24
16/02/2023
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Natural response
Love this bottle and so does my son, perfect sizing, easy to clean and sterilise . It's one of my favourite bottles out there, haven't got a bad thing to say about it to be honest. The bottle is a little heavy , probably due to being glass , but is still a really good product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY933/01 Bottle glass 240ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY933/01 Bottle glass 240ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece
Chloe95
08/02/2023
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
My favourite bottle ever
This was my first glass bottle and it felt like a complete luxury. The teat is brilliant, it’s wide and flexible and my baby happily drank from it. The bottle capacity is great too, it means I can continue to use as my baby gets older and drinks more.
Pros
Well made, flexible teat, good capacity
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY933/01 Bottle glass 240ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY933/01 Bottle glass 240ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece
Kite284
08/02/2023
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Glass Half Full
I absolutely love this bottle! I have never used a glass bottle before and was so impressed, I will say though it is extremely heavy so not for those with flimsy wrists!
Pros
I love the size and shape
Cons
Heavy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY933/01 Bottle glass 240ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY933/01 Bottle glass 240ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011