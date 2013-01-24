Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Natural baby bottle

    SCF033/17
    Avent
    • Easy to combine with breastfeeding Easy to combine with breastfeeding Easy to combine with breastfeeding
      Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

      SCF033/17
      Easy to combine with breastfeeding

      Our Natural bottle with an ultra-soft teat more closely resembles the breast. The wide breast-shaped teat with flexible spiral design and comfort petals allows natural latch-on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

        Natural baby bottle

        Easy to combine with breastfeeding

        Natural latch on

        • 1 Bottle
        • 9 oz/260 ml
        • Slow-flow teat
        • 1m+
        Natural latch-on due to the wide breast shaped teat

        Natural latch-on due to the wide breast shaped teat

        The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

        Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

        Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

        The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.

        Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

        Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

        Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.

        Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

        Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

        Anti-colic valve designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

        Teats with different flow rates available

        Teats with different flow rates available

        The Philips Avent Natural range offers different teat softness and increasing flow rates for each of your baby's development stages.

        Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

        Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

        Due to its unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.

        Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

        Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

        Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

        Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

        Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

        Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it!

        This bottle is BPA free*

        This bottle is BPA free*

        The Philips Avent Natural bottle is made of BPA-free* material (polypropylene).

        Technical Specifications

        • Material

          Bottle
          • Polypropylene
          • BPA-free*
          Teat
          • Silicone
          • BPA-free*

        • What is included

          Baby Bottle
          1  pcs

        • Design

          Bottle design
          • Ergonomic shape
          • Wide neck

        • Ease of use

          Bottle use
          • Easy to hold
          • Easy to assemble
          • Easy to clean

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0-12 months

        • Functions

          Latch on
          • Natural latch on
          • Easily combine breast and bottle
          Teat
          Unique comfort petals, Ultra soft and flexible teat
          Anti-colic valve
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
              • What is colic and how does it affect babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby's digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.

