2 year warranty
SCF039/17
60 ml (2 oz)
0 m+
The teat is designed to reduce feeding issues by venting air away from your baby's tummy.
Our flexible spiral design combined with the comfort petals allow for natural movement while your baby feeds.
The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.
4.4
of 5
20
Reviews
Ewazakho
11/04/2019
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Cute and handy bottle
Cute little bottle, good and quality looking. Been using it for a while now and must say that the numbers prints are scrubbed off much. The size of this bottle is good for newborn because of small capacity but even later on can be used as a water bottle, just the teat can be replaced to faster flow. Overall the bottle is useful, easy to use, easy to clean. There was no trouble with combine breast feeding with bottle feeding. Highly recommended
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat
Annie23
16/02/2019
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
This product is easy to use and it’s great
This product is very easy to use, it has great performance for feeding new borns. I’d recommend to anyone.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat
Catdogg
11/02/2019
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Baby Bottle
My baby didn't mind using this bottle, she went very easily from breast to this. It has a good design, comfortable to hold, easy to clean. I would recommend this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
What is colic and how does it affect babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby's digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.