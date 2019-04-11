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  • Ideal for Gentle Drinkers
  • Ideal for Gentle Drinkers
  • Ideal for Gentle Drinkers
  • Ideal for Gentle Drinkers
  • Ideal for Gentle Drinkers
  • Ideal for Gentle Drinkers
  • Ideal for Gentle Drinkers
  • Ideal for Gentle Drinkers
  • Ideal for Gentle Drinkers
  • Ideal for Gentle Drinkers
  • Ideal for Gentle Drinkers
  • Ideal for Gentle Drinkers
  • Ideal for Gentle Drinkers
  • Ideal for Gentle Drinkers

Philips Avent Baby BottlesBaby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat

SCF039/17

4.4
| (20) Reviews
Ideal for Gentle Drinkers
Includes a First flow teat. The small container helps ensure the appropriate amount for baby's smaller tummy. The bottles are designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air away from baby's tummy. Works with all Natural line teats.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Ideal for gentle drinkers

Ideal for Gentle Drinkers

  • 60 ml (2 oz)

  • 0 m+

Designed to reduce colic

Designed to reduce colic

The teat is designed to reduce feeding issues by venting air away from your baby's tummy.

Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

Our flexible spiral design combined with the comfort petals allow for natural movement while your baby feeds.

Soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

Soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

20

Reviews

2
1

11/04/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Cute and handy bottle

Cute little bottle, good and quality looking. Been using it for a while now and must say that the numbers prints are scrubbed off much. The size of this bottle is good for newborn because of small capacity but even later on can be used as a water bottle, just the teat can be replaced to faster flow. Overall the bottle is useful, easy to use, easy to clean. There was no trouble with combine breast feeding with bottle feeding. Highly recommended

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat

16/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is easy to use and it’s great

This product is very easy to use, it has great performance for feeding new borns. I’d recommend to anyone.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat

11/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Baby Bottle

My baby didn't mind using this bottle, she went very easily from breast to this. It has a good design, comfortable to hold, easy to clean. I would recommend this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. What is colic and how does it affect babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby's digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.