    Philips Avent Natural Response

    Trainer Cup

    SCF263/61
    Avent
    Avent
    • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
      Philips Avent Natural Response Trainer Cup

      SCF263/61
      • Soft touch trainer handles for little hands
      • Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks
      • Natural latch on with breast-shaped teat
      • Designed to reduce colic and discomfort
      • No-drip teat design prevents spills and lost milk
        • Soft touch trainer handles for little hands
        • Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks
        • Natural latch on with breast-shaped teat
        • Designed to reduce colic and discomfort
        • No-drip teat design prevents spills and lost milk

        • Soft touch trainer handles for little hands
        • Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks
        • Natural latch on with breast-shaped teat
        • Designed to reduce colic and discomfort
        • No-drip teat design prevents spills and lost milk
          • Soft touch trainer handles for little hands
          • Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks
          • Natural latch on with breast-shaped teat
          • Designed to reduce colic and discomfort
          • No-drip teat design prevents spills and lost milk

            Natural Response

            Natural Response

            Trainer Cup

            Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

            The Natural trainer kit eases your baby into their first cup. The comfort grips help your baby hold the bottle independently while drinking from the familiar nipple.
            Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

            Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

            Trainer handles help your toddler to hold the cup and drink independently. These handles are shaped for little hands to grab easily and they are rubberised for a non-slip grip.

            Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

            Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

            The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

            Natural latch on with breast-shaped teat

            Natural latch on with breast-shaped teat

            The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping the baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

            Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

            Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

            Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

            No-drip teat design prevents spills and lost milk

            No-drip teat design prevents spills and lost milk

            The teat opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.

            Compatible across the Philips Avent range

            Compatible across the Philips Avent range

            Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts and create the product that works for you, when you need it.

            Natural Response Teats and Bottles are BPA free*

            Natural Response Teats and Bottles are BPA free*

            The Philips Avent Natural bottles and teats are made of BPA free* material.

            Choose the right teat flow for your baby

            Choose the right teat flow for your baby

            Every baby feeds differently and develops at their own pace. We've designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalise your bottle. All of the Natural Response Teats are made of soft silicone.

            Be patient as your baby adjusts

            Be patient as your baby adjusts

            Our new Natural Response Baby Bottles are different from free-flow baby bottles. Just like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.

            Technical Specifications

            • What is included

              Trainer cup with Flow 5 teat
              1 pcs

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Find a spare part or an accessory

            Go to parts and accessories

