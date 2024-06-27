2 year warranty
1 cup
5oz/150ml
6m+
Trainer handles help your toddler to hold the cup and drink independently. These handles are shaped for little hands to grab easily and they are rubberised for a non-slip grip.
The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping the baby to latch on and feed comfortably.
4.9
of 5
27
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
anna98
27/06/2024
Deutschland
Part of promotion
fantastisches Produkt
Der Philips Avent Natural Response Trinklernbecher SCF263/61 ist ein fantastisches Produkt, das meinem Kind geholfen hat, den Übergang vom Fläschchen zum Becher problemlos zu meistern. Die innovative natürliche Trinköffnung ermöglicht es meinem Kind, in seinem eigenen Tempo zu trinken, was das Risiko des Verschüttens deutlich reduziert. Das Design des Bechers ist sehr durchdacht. Er liegt perfekt in den kleinen Händen meines Kindes, was das selbstständige Trinken fördert. Die Reinigung des Bechers ist unkompliziert, da er spülmaschinenfest ist, was im hektischen Alltag sehr praktisch ist. Ein weiteres Plus ist die Robustheit des Bechers und es ist somit auch ideal für unterwegs.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCF263/61 Trinklernbecher
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCF263/61 Trinklernbecher
Sarah Blabla
26/06/2024
Deutschland
Part of promotion
Baby-Trinkflasche
Ich nutze diese Trinkflasche gerne für die Nacht, da sie nicht zu sehr ausläuft, wenn das Kleinkind sich selbst bedient. Ich bin sehr zu zufrieden damit. Einziges Manko, das Volumen könnte etwas größer sein.
Pros
Läuft nicht aus
Cons
Zu klein
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCF263/61 Trinklernbecher
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCF263/61 Trinklernbecher
Steffi2121
20/06/2024
Deutschland
Part of promotion
Super Trinklernflasche
Ich finde die Trinklernflasche super, weil unser Sohn sofort alleine getrunken hat. Die Füllmenge ist genau richtig. Die Griffe an den Seiten sind schön handlich. Das Mundstück ist schön weich und daher super für den Start geeignet. Wäre super wenn es dazu noch mehr Aufsätze geben würde mit anderen Mundstück. Die Flasche ist sonst echt super. Tolles Design. Einfach weiterzuempfehlen.
Pros
Handlich
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCF263/61 Trinklernbecher
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCF263/61 Trinklernbecher
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011