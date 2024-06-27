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  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

Philips Avent Natural ResponseTrainer Cup

SCF263/61

4.9
| (27) Reviews | 96% recommend this product
Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
The Natural trainer kit eases your baby into their first cup. The comfort grips help your baby hold the bottle independently while drinking from the familiar nipple.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

  • 1 cup

  • 5oz/150ml

  • 6m+

Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

Trainer handles help your toddler to hold the cup and drink independently. These handles are shaped for little hands to grab easily and they are rubberised for a non-slip grip.

Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

Natural latch on with breast-shaped teat

Natural latch on with breast-shaped teat

The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping the baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.9

of 5

27

Reviews

96%

recommend this product

3
2
1

27/06/2024

Deutschland

Deutschland

fantastisches Produkt

Der Philips Avent Natural Response Trinklernbecher SCF263/61 ist ein fantastisches Produkt, das meinem Kind geholfen hat, den Übergang vom Fläschchen zum Becher problemlos zu meistern. Die innovative natürliche Trinköffnung ermöglicht es meinem Kind, in seinem eigenen Tempo zu trinken, was das Risiko des Verschüttens deutlich reduziert. Das Design des Bechers ist sehr durchdacht. Er liegt perfekt in den kleinen Händen meines Kindes, was das selbstständige Trinken fördert. Die Reinigung des Bechers ist unkompliziert, da er spülmaschinenfest ist, was im hektischen Alltag sehr praktisch ist. Ein weiteres Plus ist die Robustheit des Bechers und es ist somit auch ideal für unterwegs.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCF263/61 Trinklernbecher

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCF263/61 Trinklernbecher

26/06/2024

Deutschland

Deutschland

Baby-Trinkflasche

Ich nutze diese Trinkflasche gerne für die Nacht, da sie nicht zu sehr ausläuft, wenn das Kleinkind sich selbst bedient. Ich bin sehr zu zufrieden damit. Einziges Manko, das Volumen könnte etwas größer sein.

Pros

Läuft nicht aus

Cons

Zu klein

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCF263/61 Trinklernbecher

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCF263/61 Trinklernbecher

20/06/2024

Deutschland

Deutschland

Super Trinklernflasche

Ich finde die Trinklernflasche super, weil unser Sohn sofort alleine getrunken hat. Die Füllmenge ist genau richtig. Die Griffe an den Seiten sind schön handlich. Das Mundstück ist schön weich und daher super für den Start geeignet. Wäre super wenn es dazu noch mehr Aufsätze geben würde mit anderen Mundstück. Die Flasche ist sonst echt super. Tolles Design. Einfach weiterzuempfehlen.

Pros

Handlich

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCF263/61 Trinklernbecher

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCF263/61 Trinklernbecher

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011