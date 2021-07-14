Search terms

    Silicone spout

    CP1667
    Spout for easy transition from bottle to cup
      Spout for easy transition from bottle to cup

      The Philips Avent soft spouts are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or feeding bottle to a drinking cup. With easy-sip and easy-to-clean non-spill valve See all benefits

      • Transparent
      • Drinking cup

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types:
        • SCF747/01
        • SCF290/05
        • SCF745/00
        • SCF746/02
        • SCF746/00
        • SCF746/03
        • SCF747/04
        • SCF746/01
        • SCF803/00
        • SCF803/03
        • SCF804/00
        • SCF747/02
        • SCF747/03
        • SCF801/20
        • SCF801/21
        • SCF801/22
        • SCF751/00
        • SCF751/03
        • SCF751/05
        • SCF751/07
        • SCF751/10
        • SCF751/12
        • SCF751/23
        • SCF751/25
        • SCF753/02
        • SCF753/04
        • SCF753/08
        • SCF753/09
        • SCF753/11
        • SCF753/12
        • SCF753/16
        • SCF753/18
        • SCF753/40
        • SCF753/41
        • SCF755/00
        • SCF755/03
        • SCF755/05
        • SCF755/07
        • SCF755/10
        • SCF755/13
        • SCF755/15
        • SCF755/17
        • SCF802/00
        • SCF802/01
        • SCF802/02

