Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Spout for easy transition from bottle to cup
The Philips Avent soft spouts are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or feeding bottle to a drinking cup. With easy-sip and easy-to-clean non-spill valve See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Spout for easy transition from bottle to cup
The Philips Avent soft spouts are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or feeding bottle to a drinking cup. With easy-sip and easy-to-clean non-spill valve See all benefits
Spout for easy transition from bottle to cup
The Philips Avent soft spouts are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or feeding bottle to a drinking cup. With easy-sip and easy-to-clean non-spill valve See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Spout for easy transition from bottle to cup
The Philips Avent soft spouts are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or feeding bottle to a drinking cup. With easy-sip and easy-to-clean non-spill valve See all benefits
Silicone spout
Total:
Replaceable part
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.