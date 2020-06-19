Search terms
SCF291/00
Sterilise in minutes and simply store
Sterilise up to six feeding bottles with accessories in just 10 minutes. The slim but roomy Bottle Steriliser Advanced is fast and efficient, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed.See all benefits
Baby Bottle Steriliser
Sterilising is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every steriliser uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.
Experience speed and safety with the sterilising cycle lasting just 10 minutes, after which the steriliser automatically turns itself off.
Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odours.
Our advanced steriliser is adaptable, reducing in size for smaller items like soothers and to minimise your counter-top space when not in use.
The steriliser's thorough, chemical-free cleaning will keep its contents sterile for up to 24 hours. How? Just keep the lid on.
Our steriliser is slender and yet still holds up to six Philips Avent baby bottles. It also fits all the other essentials, from teats and soothers to a manual breast pump.
Top to bottom, inside and out, the steriliser is quick and easy to clean – even the heating plate. So you get more time to be with your little one.
