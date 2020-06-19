  • Lower Price

      Philips Avent Baby Bottle Steriliser

      SCF291/00

      Sterilise in minutes and simply store

      Sterilise up to six feeding bottles with accessories in just 10 minutes. The slim but roomy Bottle Steriliser Advanced is fast and efficient, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed.

      Sterilise in minutes and simply store

      Sterilise in just 10 mins

      • Bottle Steriliser
      • Advanced
      Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

      Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

      Sterilising is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every steriliser uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.

      A sterilising cycle lasts just 10 minutes

      A sterilising cycle lasts just 10 minutes

      Experience speed and safety with the sterilising cycle lasting just 10 minutes, after which the steriliser automatically turns itself off.

      Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odours

      Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odours

      Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odours.

      Our steriliser is designed for space-saving flexibility

      Our steriliser is designed for space-saving flexibility

      Our advanced steriliser is adaptable, reducing in size for smaller items like soothers and to minimise your counter-top space when not in use.

      Stays sterile for 24 hours*

      Stays sterile for 24 hours*

      The steriliser's thorough, chemical-free cleaning will keep its contents sterile for up to 24 hours. How? Just keep the lid on.

      Roomy inside, compact outside

      Roomy inside, compact outside

      Our steriliser is slender and yet still holds up to six Philips Avent baby bottles. It also fits all the other essentials, from teats and soothers to a manual breast pump.

      This steriliser is quick and easy to clean

      This steriliser is quick and easy to clean

      Top to bottom, inside and out, the steriliser is quick and easy to clean – even the heating plate. So you get more time to be with your little one.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power consumption
        650  W
        Voltage
        220-240 V~ 50-60 Hz, 220 V~ 60 Hz (Korea), 120-127 V~ 60 Hz (NAM), 110 V~ 60 Hz (Taiwan)
        Power consumption (off mode)
        <0.3 W (period reaches automatically off mode: <1 min)

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions
        304 x 183 x 359  mm
        Weight
        1.78  kg

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • What is included

        Tongs
        1  pcs
        Electric steam steriliser
        1 pcs

      • Packaging specifications

        Paper-based packaging**
        Yes

      • Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.
      • *Either the old or the new paper-based packaging may be received during the transition period
