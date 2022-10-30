2 year warranty
2 Bottles
9 oz/260 ml
Slow-flow teat
1m+
The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.
Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.
4.7
of 5
298
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
danger Grainger
30/10/2022
United Kingdom
My Iron
I previously have Philips Azure Iron was recommend by my friend a lot of years ago, needed replaced so reputation speaks for itself! Looked online at various shops reviews and as I say reputation speaks volumes .
Pros
Does have everything, the discrition says
Cons
You have to hang clothes up when ironed
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF033/27 Natural baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF033/27 Natural baby bottle
liqshkribailo
28/02/2019
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Perfect product for my baby
I am very pleased with Philips AVENT Natural baby bottle. Before that, we used Tommee tippee bottles, but since we tried the Avent one I would never have changed them with others. We have never had any problems with the leakage of milk. They are comfortable for my little girl to keep them alone while drinking milk. We use Philips Avent Narural bottles for water, milk and tea ... for everything...I really recommend Avent bottles to all my friends.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF033/17 Natural baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF033/17 Natural baby bottle
Nazzzy
25/02/2019
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Good quality product!
So impressed with the quality of this bottle and how easy it is to use and clean. Great for using inbetween breastfeeding and baby took to it with ease. Very good size too
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF033/17 Natural baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF033/17 Natural baby bottle
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
What is colic and how does it affect babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby's digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.