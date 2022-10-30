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  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding

Philips AventBaby bottles with slow-flow teats & flexible design

SCF034/27

4.7
| (298) Reviews | 96% recommend this product
Easy to combine with breastfeeding
Our Natural bottle with an ultra-soft teat more closely resembles the breast. The wide breast-shaped teat with flexible spiral design and comfort petals allows natural latch-on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Natural latch on

Easy to combine with breastfeeding

  • 2 Bottles

  • 9 oz/260 ml

  • Slow-flow teat

  • 1m+

Natural latch-on due to the wide breast shaped teat

Natural latch-on due to the wide breast shaped teat

The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.

Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

298

Reviews

96%

recommend this product

30/10/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

My Iron

I previously have Philips Azure Iron was recommend by my friend a lot of years ago, needed replaced so reputation speaks for itself! Looked online at various shops reviews and as I say reputation speaks volumes .

Pros

Does have everything, the discrition says

Cons

You have to hang clothes up when ironed

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF033/27 Natural baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF033/27 Natural baby bottle

28/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect product for my baby

I am very pleased with Philips AVENT Natural baby bottle. Before that, we used Tommee tippee bottles, but since we tried the Avent one I would never have changed them with others. We have never had any problems with the leakage of milk. They are comfortable for my little girl to keep them alone while drinking milk. We use Philips Avent Narural bottles for water, milk and tea ... for everything...I really recommend Avent bottles to all my friends.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF033/17 Natural baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF033/17 Natural baby bottle

25/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good quality product!

So impressed with the quality of this bottle and how easy it is to use and clean. Great for using inbetween breastfeeding and baby took to it with ease. Very good size too

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF033/17 Natural baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF033/17 Natural baby bottle

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

  2. What is colic and how does it affect babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby's digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.