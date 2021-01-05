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2 year warranty
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Baby bottles & teats
All series
Philips Avent Baby bottles with slow-flow teats & flexible design
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SCF034/27
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Eco passport - English (US)
User manual
All (6)
Product (1)
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic teat compare to the Natural Response teats?
Why does my Philips Avent Natural Bottle cap have holes in it?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
What is Philips Avent's position on micro plastics in baby bottles? (2021)
Are my Philips Avent bottle-feeding products mutually compatible?
AventFeeding bottle cap
AventFeeding bottle sealing disc
My Philips Avent Natural or Natural Response teat collapses
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