      Comfortable pumping, wherever you go

      Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump

SCF430/13

Comfortable pumping, wherever you go

Enjoy the gentle comfort of the Philips Avent portable manual breast pump. With Natural Motion Technology, inspired by the baby's own suckling action for a quick let-down. You can easily adjust rhythm and vacuum. Fits practically all nipples.

        Comfortable pumping, wherever you go

        Natural Motion Technology, for quick milk flow

        • Easily pump, store and feed
        • Basic set
        Helps you release milk fast

        Helps you release milk fast

        The innovative silicone flange - inspired by the baby's unique suckling action - stimulates the nipple to help start your milk flow, fast. For comfortable and effective expression.

        One-size soft adapting silicone cushion

        One-size soft adapting silicone cushion

        One size fits all. Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your unique anatomy. Fits 99.98% of all nipple sizes* (up to 30 mm).

        Ideal for mums who pump on the go

        Ideal for mums who pump on the go

        The breast pump is small and lightweight, which means it is easy to store and transport, making pumping on the go simple and discreet.

        Easily triggers milk release before or between feeding

        Easily triggers milk release before or between feeding

        A unique, portable manual breast pump – ideal for mothers who need to gently release their milk while away from home or before breastfeeding.

        Choose your rhythm, follow your milk flow

        Choose your rhythm, follow your milk flow

        Feel free to adjust the pumping rhythm and suction to suit your needs, comfort and milk flow.

        Express without leaning forward

        Express without leaning forward

        Relax and sit comfortably while you express - thanks to our design that lets you sit upright, rather than having to lean forward.

        Easy to clean and set up

        Easy to clean and set up

        Because there are only a few parts, our new pump is easy to set up and clean.

        Express, store and feed

        Express, store and feed

        Express directly into the storage cup, which prevents leakage or spillage. When baby's hungry, simply attach the soft teat to the cup for feeding. Save your milk in the fridge or freezer and choose your preferred storage solution, bags or cups.

        Technical Specifications

        • Material

          Breast pump
          BPA-free*

        • Functions

          Soft and adaptive cushion
          Gentle stimulation

        • What is included

          Disposable breast pads
          2  pcs
          Cushion cover
          1  pcs
          Expression kit with handle
          1  pcs
          Storage cups and 1 x adapter
          3  pcs
          0 m+ teat
          1  pcs

              • Based on: (1)Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index and breast anatomy: are they related?. Breastfeeding Medicine, 26 April 2019, (109 participants, Israel); (2)Ziemer et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation.
              • Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, May 1993, (20 participants (Caucasian), USA); (3)Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 participants, Australia).
              • BPA-free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011

