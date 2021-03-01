Search terms
Comfortable pumping, wherever you go
Enjoy the gentle comfort of the Philips Avent portable manual breast pump. With Natural Motion Technology, inspired by the baby's own suckling action for a quick let-down. You can easily adjust rhythm and vacuum. Fits practically all nipples. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The innovative silicone flange - inspired by the baby's unique suckling action - stimulates the nipple to help start your milk flow, fast. For comfortable and effective expression.
One size fits all. Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your unique anatomy. Fits 99.98% of all nipple sizes* (up to 30 mm).
The breast pump is small and lightweight, which means it is easy to store and transport, making pumping on the go simple and discreet.
A unique, portable manual breast pump – ideal for mothers who need to gently release their milk while away from home or before breastfeeding.
Feel free to adjust the pumping rhythm and suction to suit your needs, comfort and milk flow.
Relax and sit comfortably while you express - thanks to our design that lets you sit upright, rather than having to lean forward.
Because there are only a few parts, our new pump is easy to set up and clean.
Express directly into the storage cup, which prevents leakage or spillage. When baby's hungry, simply attach the soft teat to the cup for feeding. Save your milk in the fridge or freezer and choose your preferred storage solution, bags or cups.
