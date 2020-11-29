Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Easy milk and food storage
The Philips Avent sealing discs convert all Philips Avent feeding bottles into breast milk and food storage containers. They are compatible with our Natural and Classic bottles and are BPA-free. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Easy milk and food storage
The Philips Avent sealing discs convert all Philips Avent feeding bottles into breast milk and food storage containers. They are compatible with our Natural and Classic bottles and are BPA-free. See all benefits
Easy milk and food storage
The Philips Avent sealing discs convert all Philips Avent feeding bottles into breast milk and food storage containers. They are compatible with our Natural and Classic bottles and are BPA-free. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Easy milk and food storage
The Philips Avent sealing discs convert all Philips Avent feeding bottles into breast milk and food storage containers. They are compatible with our Natural and Classic bottles and are BPA-free. See all benefits