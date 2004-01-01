Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
SCF036/17 Natural baby bottle
Total:
recurring payment
The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Petals and ridges inside the teat allow flexibility without collapse, for an uninterrupted feed.
Anti-colic valve designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy, to help reduce colic and discomfort.
The Philips Avent Natural range offers different teat softness and increasing flow rates for each of your baby's development stages.
Due to its unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.
Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.
Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it!
The Philips Avent Natural bottle is made of BPA-free* material (polypropylene).
Bite resistant and smooth teat designed for your growing baby's changing needs.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.