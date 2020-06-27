2 year warranty
1 Bottle
4 oz/125 ml
Newborn-flow teat
0m+
The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.
Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.
4.8
of 5
136
Reviews
99%
recommend this product
D patel
27/06/2020
United Kingdom
No point to choose another brand ...love this
My elder son used to use this bottles.. And as i was breast feed him initially it was tuff to start bottle but boots staff advised me to choose this n it works magically Same with my second child i try to give him another brand bottles, and i let him to cry for many days on giving him bottle but he was not accepting that bottles he was Not happy at all Then i have to by this Phillips avent bottles N it works again magically Ultimate product Love it
Pros
Many are there, its really help full on transferring babys from breast feed to bottles
Cons
Non
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF030/27 Natural baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF030/27 Natural baby bottle
Jesska389
22/02/2019
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great bottle!
I was a bit sceptical as I am currently breastfeeding but my son took straight to this bottle with its breast shaped teat. Also very easy to wash/sterilise/put back together!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF030/17 Natural baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF030/17 Natural baby bottle
Minicj104
20/02/2019
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Brilliant bottle
I love this bottle and will recommend it to other mums out there! It’s got the perfect size teat with the perfect flow for baby!
This review was made for SCF030/17 Natural baby bottle
This review was made for SCF030/17 Natural baby bottle
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
What is colic and how does it affect babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby's digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.