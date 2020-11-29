Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Breast milk storage cups

    SCF618/10
    Avent
    Store breast milk securely
      Philips Avent Breast milk storage cups

      SCF618/10
      Store breast milk securely

      Express, store and feed your breast milk efficiently, with our new storage cup. Sterilise and reuse the storage cup with the Philips Avent pump or teats—one system, many options!

        Store breast milk securely

        With leak-proof lid

        • Includes convenient adaptors
        • 180 ml/6 oz
        • 10 pcs
        For safe storage and transport

        For safe storage and transport

        Philips Avent storage cups have a lid that creates a secure seal for safe storage and transport.

        To track dates and contents easily

        To track dates and contents easily

        To track dates and contents easily.

        An organised fridge and freezer

        An organised fridge and freezer

        For an organised fridge and freezer.

        Convenient adapters included

        Convenient adapters included

        For expressing and feeding.

        One system - many options

        One system - many options

        Compatible with Philips Avent breast pumps and Classic, Classic + and Natural teats.

        For use in fridge and freezer

        For use in fridge and freezer

        For maximum flexibility.

        Easy to use and clean

        Easy to use and clean

        Can be used safely in bottle warmer, microwave, dishwasher and steriliser.

        To track dates and contents easily

        For easy storage.

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          Retail pack dimensions
          158 x 194 x 80 mm

        • What is included

          180-ml/6-oz storage cups
          10 (reusable)  pcs
          Lids
          10  pcs
          Adapter
          2 x

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0+ months

