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  • Store breast milk securely
  • Store breast milk securely
  • Store breast milk securely
  • Store breast milk securely
  • Store breast milk securely
  • Store breast milk securely
  • Store breast milk securely
  • Store breast milk securely

Philips AventBreast milk storage containers - 10-pack

SCF618/10

4.1
| (138) Reviews
Store breast milk securely
Express, store and feed your breast milk efficiently, with our new storage cup. Sterilise and reuse the storage cup with the Philips Avent pump or teats—one system, many options!
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Compatible products
Single Electric (Corded Use)

Single Electric (Corded Use)
Breast Pump

SCF395/01

Electric breast pump

Electric breast pump

SCF395/31

Single electric rechargeable

Single electric rechargeable

SCF396/31

Electric breast pump

Electric breast pump

SCF397/31

Manual Breast Pump

Manual Breast Pump

SCF430/13

Manual breast pump with Natural Motion Technology

Manual breast pump with Natural Motion Technology

SCF430/10

Manual Breast Pump

Manual Breast Pump

SCF430/16

Manual breast pump for comfortable expressing

Manual breast pump for comfortable expressing

SCF430/20

Electric breast pump Advance

Electric breast pump Advance

SCF391/11

Double electric breast pump

Double electric breast pump

SCF334/31

With leak-proof lid

Store breast milk securely

  • Includes convenient adaptors

  • 180 ml/6 oz

  • 10 pcs

For safe storage and transport

For safe storage and transport

Philips Avent storage cups have a lid that creates a secure seal for safe storage and transport.

To track dates and contents easily

To track dates and contents easily

To track dates and contents easily.

To track dates and contents easily

For easy storage.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

138

Reviews

29/12/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Little gems!

These are brilliant, they make storage a complete ease! I would use again and I would recommend

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF618/10 Breast milk storage containers - 10-pack

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF618/10 Breast milk storage containers - 10-pack

16/12/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great storage

Perfect for storing food in the freezer, fridge and taking on the go!

This review was made for SCF639/05 Food storage cup

This review was made for SCF639/05 Food storage cup

10/12/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Love the storage cups!

We got these with the breast pump, and they are a lifesaver! You can freeze the breast milk in them for when mum is out of the house and dad if left to feed. they are big enough for a good amount of milk, and they just make your life easier!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF618/10 Breast milk storage containers - 10-pack

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF618/10 Breast milk storage containers - 10-pack

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 