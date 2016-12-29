2 year warranty
SCF618/10
SCF395/01
SCF395/31
SCF396/31
SCF397/31
SCF430/13
SCF430/10
SCF430/16
SCF430/20
SCF391/11
SCF334/31
Includes convenient adaptors
180 ml/6 oz
10 pcs
Philips Avent storage cups have a lid that creates a secure seal for safe storage and transport.
To track dates and contents easily.
For easy storage.
4.1
of 5
138
Reviews
Laycie111
29/12/2016
United Kingdom
Little gems!
These are brilliant, they make storage a complete ease! I would use again and I would recommend
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF618/10 Breast milk storage containers - 10-pack
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF618/10 Breast milk storage containers - 10-pack
Dadweaningtoddler
16/12/2016
United Kingdom
Great storage
Perfect for storing food in the freezer, fridge and taking on the go!
This review was made for SCF639/05 Food storage cup
This review was made for SCF639/05 Food storage cup
Headstock
10/12/2016
United Kingdom
Love the storage cups!
We got these with the breast pump, and they are a lifesaver! You can freeze the breast milk in them for when mum is out of the house and dad if left to feed. they are big enough for a good amount of milk, and they just make your life easier!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF618/10 Breast milk storage containers - 10-pack
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF618/10 Breast milk storage containers - 10-pack
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.