2 year warranty
Discontinued
The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.
The patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and are intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.
Electronic memory learns and, at the touch of a button, continues your personal pumping rhythm.
4.2
of 5
18
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Louis123
05/10/2011
United Kingdom
Good product!
Good product. Very well designed enabling cleaning and ease of use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF302/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF302/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
bean
30/11/2010
United Kingdom
Electric Pump
The pump was easy to put together & use. Not surprisingly it took me a couple of goes to get the hang of it but once I did it has worked really well. I must mention that it is very comfortable to use. I would highly recommend this product to anyone.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF302/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF302/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
bloemiez
10/10/2011
Nederland
Perfecte borstkolf
prima apparaat! Zeer gebruiksvriendelijk! Ook het schoonmaken van de borstkolf is zeer gemakkelijk. Als je de Isis hebt, zit daar een mooie koffer/tas bij waar je ook de afgekolfte moedermelk gekoeld in kunt bewaren. Er zitten namelijk diepvriespads bij. Alle onderdelen kun je gemakkelijk en tegen normale prijzen los bestellen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF302/01 Enkele elektronische borstkolf
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF302/01 Enkele elektronische borstkolf
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.