      Philips Avent Breast milk storage bags

      SCF603/25

      Ultimate protection for your breast milk

      Philips Avent breast milk storage bags provide safe and secure storage for your precious breast milk. They can be stored in the fridge or freezer and are pre-sterilised for immediate use.

      Breast milk storage bags
      Breast milk storage bags

      Ultimate protection for your breast milk

      6-oz/180-ml breast milk storage bags

      • Storage
      • Pre-sterilised
      • 25 bags
      Secure, leak-proof double-zip seal

      Secure, leak-proof double-zip seal

      Secure, leak-proof double-zip closure for safe storage of your breast milk

      Pre-sterilised bag with tamper-proof seal

      Pre-sterilised bag with tamper-proof seal

      Tamper-evident seal indicates that the pre-sterilised bag is untouched before first use, for complete hygiene

      Freezer-safe with reinforced seams and dual-layer bag

      Freezer-safe with reinforced seams and dual-layer bag

      Reinforced side seams and dual-layered material provide extra reassurance that your precious breast milk is stored safely in the freezer or fridge

      Wide opening for easy filling and pouring

      Wide opening for easy filling and pouring

      The wide and sturdy opening ensures that it is easy to fill the bag and pour your breast milk

      The sturdy design of this bag enables it to be self-standing

      The sturdy design of this bag enables it to be self-standing

      The sturdy design of this bag enables it to be self-standing, and the wide opening ensures that it is easy to fill the bag and pour your breast milk

      Bags lie flat for easy storage

      Bags lie flat for easy storage

      Bags lie flat for easy storage in freezer or fridge

      This bag is made of BPA-free material

      This bag is made of BPA-free material

      This bag is made of BPA-free material

      Technical Specifications

      • Capacity

        Bag
        6 oz/180 ml

      • Dimensions

        Height
        25.6  cm
        Width
        9.9  cm

      • Design

        Easy to use
        Wide, sturdy opening
        Secure
        Tamper-evident seal
        Sturdy
        Self-standing bag
        Ultimate protection
        Reinforced seams

      • Features

        Leak proof
        Secure double zip
        Material
        Durable, dual-layer bag

      • What is included

        Bag
        25  pcs

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

