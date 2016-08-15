2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF334/02
Natural
Includes 2x 125 ml/4 oz bottle
The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means that you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, naturally helps your milk to flow more easily.
When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow in the way that is most comfortable for you.
Our massage cushion has a new soft, velvety texture that gives the skin a warm feeling for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The cushion is designed to gently mimic your baby's suckling to help stimulate let-down.
3.9
of 5
27
Reviews
Nat517
15/08/2016
United Kingdom
So comfy!
Really can't complain about this pump. Gets milk out effectively and comfortably but it is noisy.. I'd like to be able to watch TV while I pump but I can't hear it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump
SeNI
08/01/2013
United Kingdom
Fantastic product that's quick and easy to use
The Avnet double electric breast pump has help increase my milk supply. It helped me express double the amount of milk due to the double pump facility. I found the pump very easy to use and even easier to take apart in order to clean and sterilise it. The design of this pump allows u to pump will sitting back and relaxing, hence increasing your milk flow. I definately recommend this pump to other mums
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump
EMG29
03/01/2013
United Kingdom
Fabulous - a must have for mums
Loved this product, the double pump had soft pads which were comfortable, the double pump allowed quick expressing so I could express more in each sitting. I have tried other brands but I really liked with this pump you could lean back and sit comfortable, others you had to sit forwards so expressing was a real chore, especially with me having had a c section, I needed to be sat comfy not leaning forwards hurting my cut. I would Definetly recommend this to other mums at baby group and will Definetly use this pump if I have anymore children.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
A randomised controlled trial to compare methods of milk expression after preterm delivery (Jones et al ADC 2001;85:F91).