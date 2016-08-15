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  • More comfort, more milk
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  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
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  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk

Discontinued

Philips AventComfort Double electric breast pump

SCF334/02

3.9
| (27) Reviews
More comfort, more milk
When you are comfortable and relaxed, your milk flows more easily. That is why we created our most comfortable breast pump yet: sit comfortably with no need to lean forward and let our soft massage cushion gently stimulate your milk flow.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Breast pump with massage cushion

More comfort, more milk

  • Natural

  • Includes 2x 125 ml/4 oz bottle

More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means that you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, naturally helps your milk to flow more easily.

Features a gentle stimulation mode and 3 pumping settings

Features a gentle stimulation mode and 3 pumping settings

When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow in the way that is most comfortable for you.

Soft massage cushion with warm feel

Soft massage cushion with warm feel

Our massage cushion has a new soft, velvety texture that gives the skin a warm feeling for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The cushion is designed to gently mimic your baby's suckling to help stimulate let-down.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

27

Reviews

15/08/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

So comfy!

Really can't complain about this pump. Gets milk out effectively and comfortably but it is noisy.. I'd like to be able to watch TV while I pump but I can't hear it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump

08/01/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic product that's quick and easy to use

The Avnet double electric breast pump has help increase my milk supply. It helped me express double the amount of milk due to the double pump facility. I found the pump very easy to use and even easier to take apart in order to clean and sterilise it. The design of this pump allows u to pump will sitting back and relaxing, hence increasing your milk flow. I definately recommend this pump to other mums

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump

03/01/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fabulous - a must have for mums

Loved this product, the double pump had soft pads which were comfortable, the double pump allowed quick expressing so I could express more in each sitting. I have tried other brands but I really liked with this pump you could lean back and sit comfortable, others you had to sit forwards so expressing was a real chore, especially with me having had a c section, I needed to be sat comfy not leaning forwards hurting my cut. I would Definetly recommend this to other mums at baby group and will Definetly use this pump if I have anymore children.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

  2. A randomised controlled trial to compare methods of milk expression after preterm delivery (Jones et al ADC 2001;85:F91).