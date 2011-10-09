2 year warranty
Discontinued
Breast pump designed for comfort
Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk. So feeling comfortable and relaxed really helps. The Philips Avent SCF314/02 breast pump has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping.
Includes 2x 125 ml/4 oz bottle
Our gentle electric breast pump is so effective that it's clinically proven to express similar amounts of milk as compared to a hospital grade electronic pump*
The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down
Only Philips Avent's electric breast pumps have a unique memory feature that learns and continues your personal pumping rhythm for maximum comfort
4.2
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
dutsje
09/10/2011
Nederland
Goede prijs kwaliteit
Zeer goede tv met alle aansluitingen voor de moderne wereld, ecologisch ook, na enkele uren aanstaan valt hij uit als je na een melding niet de afstandsbediening bedient
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF314/02 Dubbele elektrische borstkolf
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF314/02 Dubbele elektrische borstkolf
Amr73
04/06/2013
Italia
Il tiralatte che si "adegua" alla mamma
E' la prima volta che utilizzo il tiralatte elettrico Avent, per le altre gravidanze avevo affittato i modelli e marche di tiralatte usati normalmente in ospedale. Sono super soddisfatta del prodotto! La caratteristica fondamentale e' che la velocita' non e' imposta ma sono io ad impostarla manualmente con i primi 2 movimenti e poi lui la memorizza. Cosi' e' tutto piu' dolce, non sento male ai capezzoli che invece con gli altri tipi di tiralatte sembravano come "risucchiati". Inoltre La conchiglia in silicone che avvolge il seno e'molto confortevole x me. Infine ingombro e peso della borsa e di tutti i pezzi e' minimo; il montaggio facile ed immediato.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF314/02 Tiralatte elettronico doppio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF314/02 Tiralatte elettronico doppio
jopie2
25/03/2013
Nederland
Verified buyer
uitstekende en comfortabele prestaties
comfortabele cups goede simulatie zuigbehoefte goed in te regelen de pomp ia aan de grote kant
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF314/02 Dubbele elektrische borstkolf
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF314/02 Dubbele elektrische borstkolf
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
in every day use over a 10 day period in mothers who delivered preterm infants