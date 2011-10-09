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Discontinued

Philips AventTwin Electronic Breast Pump

SCF314/02

4.2

| (6) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Breast pump designed for comfort

Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk. So feeling comfortable and relaxed really helps. The Philips Avent SCF314/02 breast pump has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Unique active massage cushion for optimum comfort

Breast pump designed for comfort

  • Includes 2x 125 ml/4 oz bottle

Gentle with clinically proven results*

Gentle with clinically proven results*

Our gentle electric breast pump is so effective that it's clinically proven to express similar amounts of milk as compared to a hospital grade electronic pump*

Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down

Remembers your personal rhythm

Remembers your personal rhythm

Only Philips Avent's electric breast pumps have a unique memory feature that learns and continues your personal pumping rhythm for maximum comfort

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

6

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

09/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Goede prijs kwaliteit

Zeer goede tv met alle aansluitingen voor de moderne wereld, ecologisch ook, na enkele uren aanstaan valt hij uit als je na een melding niet de afstandsbediening bedient

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF314/02 Dubbele elektrische borstkolf

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF314/02 Dubbele elektrische borstkolf

04/06/2013

Italia

Italia

Il tiralatte che si "adegua" alla mamma

E' la prima volta che utilizzo il tiralatte elettrico Avent, per le altre gravidanze avevo affittato i modelli e marche di tiralatte usati normalmente in ospedale. Sono super soddisfatta del prodotto! La caratteristica fondamentale e' che la velocita' non e' imposta ma sono io ad impostarla manualmente con i primi 2 movimenti e poi lui la memorizza. Cosi' e' tutto piu' dolce, non sento male ai capezzoli che invece con gli altri tipi di tiralatte sembravano come "risucchiati". Inoltre La conchiglia in silicone che avvolge il seno e'molto confortevole x me. Infine ingombro e peso della borsa e di tutti i pezzi e' minimo; il montaggio facile ed immediato.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF314/02 Tiralatte elettronico doppio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF314/02 Tiralatte elettronico doppio

25/03/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

uitstekende en comfortabele prestaties

comfortabele cups goede simulatie zuigbehoefte goed in te regelen de pomp ia aan de grote kant

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF314/02 Dubbele elektrische borstkolf

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF314/02 Dubbele elektrische borstkolf

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. in every day use over a 10 day period in mothers who delivered preterm infants