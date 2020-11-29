Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
      This soft massage cushion has a wider funnel, specially designed for mums with larger nipples. It can be used with Philips Avent Comfort breast pump range. See below images to help you decide if you need the larger breast pump cushion.

      Right size, maximum comfort

      Breast pump with wider funnel

      • Fits all comfort breast pump
      Wider funnel for comfortable fit

      Wider funnel for comfortable fit

      You can find out whether you need a large breast pump cushion by checking whether your nipple fits comfortably in the cushion funnel. If your nipple touches or rubs against the walls of the cushion funnel, then you should choose the large breast pump cushion to ensure a more comfortable expressing experience.

      Right fit: The nipple sits comfortably in the cushion funnel

      Right fit: The nipple sits comfortably in the cushion funnel

      If the nipple sits comfortably in the cushion funnel, you are using the correct size massage cushion.

      Choose large size: Nipple touches the walls of the funnel

      Choose large size: Nipple touches the walls of the funnel

      If your nipple touches or rubs against the wall of the cushion funnel, then you should choose the large breast pump cushion with wider funnel to ensure a more comfortable pumping experience.

      Fits all Natural range breast pumps

      The large-size soft massage cushion is compatible with all Philips Avent Comfort breast pumps in the Natural range.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • Material

          BPA-free*
          Yes

        • What is included

          Large size cushion
          1  pcs

        • Cushion

          Material
          • Silicone
          • BPA-free*

        • Compatibility

          Compatible with Natural range
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Cushion
          • Easy to clean
          • Dishwasher proof

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • Pregnancy
          • 0–6 months

        • Functions

          Soft massage cushion
          Gentle stimulation

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product types:
          SCF330
          Fits product types:
          SCF332
          Fits product types:
          SCF334

