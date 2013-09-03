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Discontinued

Philips AventLarge massage cushion

SCF167/01

2.6

| (5) Reviews

Right size, maximum comfort

This soft massage cushion has a wider funnel, specially designed for mums with larger nipples. It can be used with Philips Avent Comfort breast pump range. See below images to help you decide if you need the larger breast pump cushion.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Breast pump with wider funnel

Right size, maximum comfort

  • Fits all comfort breast pump

Wider funnel for comfortable fit

Wider funnel for comfortable fit

You can find out whether you need a large breast pump cushion by checking whether your nipple fits comfortably in the cushion funnel. If your nipple touches or rubs against the walls of the cushion funnel, then you should choose the large breast pump cushion to ensure a more comfortable expressing experience.

Right fit: The nipple sits comfortably in the cushion funnel

Right fit: The nipple sits comfortably in the cushion funnel

If the nipple sits comfortably in the cushion funnel, you are using the correct size massage cushion.

Choose large size: Nipple touches the walls of the funnel

Choose large size: Nipple touches the walls of the funnel

If your nipple touches or rubs against the wall of the cushion funnel, then you should choose the large breast pump cushion with wider funnel to ensure a more comfortable pumping experience.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.6

of 5

5

Reviews

4
3
2

03/09/2013

Deutschland

Deutschland

Passt perfekt

Aufgrund der vorherigen Bewertung war ich sehr verunsichert, habe aber das Massagekissen dennoch bestellt. Das Massagekissen passt perfekt in meine Handmilchpumpe Natural und jetzt ist auch die Größe passend für mich und das abpumpen auch mit wunden Brustwarzen machbar!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF167/01 Großes Massagekissen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF167/01 Großes Massagekissen

23/10/2016

Suisse

Suisse

Produit qui fait toute la difference!

J'ai acheté le tire lait manuel natural et je tirais de petites quantités de lait et j'ai commencé à avoir le mamelon violacé a la fin du tirage a cause du frottement répétitif. Après avoir regardé sur ce site j'ai vu qu' il existait une taille large de coussin et après l avoir trouvé(pour moi uniquement en Belgique) j ai vu la différence de suite et le lait venait plus vite et c était beaucoup plus agréable! Je recommande vivement pour celles qui ont des gros mamelons.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF167/01 Coussin masseur à embout large

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF167/01 Coussin masseur à embout large

09/01/2017

Nederland

Nederland

Scherpe rand

De schild heeft een scherpere rand in vergelijking met oude schild van isis. Terwijl de druppel kussens juist erg fijn zijn. Nu wondjes door wrijving over de scherpe rand terwijl maat goed is.

This review was made for SCF167/01 Groot massagekussen

This review was made for SCF167/01 Groot massagekussen

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 