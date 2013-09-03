2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF167/01
Right size, maximum comfort
This soft massage cushion has a wider funnel, specially designed for mums with larger nipples. It can be used with Philips Avent Comfort breast pump range. See below images to help you decide if you need the larger breast pump cushion.
Fits all comfort breast pump
You can find out whether you need a large breast pump cushion by checking whether your nipple fits comfortably in the cushion funnel. If your nipple touches or rubs against the walls of the cushion funnel, then you should choose the large breast pump cushion to ensure a more comfortable expressing experience.
If the nipple sits comfortably in the cushion funnel, you are using the correct size massage cushion.
If your nipple touches or rubs against the wall of the cushion funnel, then you should choose the large breast pump cushion with wider funnel to ensure a more comfortable pumping experience.
2.6
of 5
5
Reviews
PumpMama
03/09/2013
Deutschland
Passt perfekt
Aufgrund der vorherigen Bewertung war ich sehr verunsichert, habe aber das Massagekissen dennoch bestellt. Das Massagekissen passt perfekt in meine Handmilchpumpe Natural und jetzt ist auch die Größe passend für mich und das abpumpen auch mit wunden Brustwarzen machbar!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF167/01 Großes Massagekissen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF167/01 Großes Massagekissen
Laure
23/10/2016
Suisse
Produit qui fait toute la difference!
J'ai acheté le tire lait manuel natural et je tirais de petites quantités de lait et j'ai commencé à avoir le mamelon violacé a la fin du tirage a cause du frottement répétitif. Après avoir regardé sur ce site j'ai vu qu' il existait une taille large de coussin et après l avoir trouvé(pour moi uniquement en Belgique) j ai vu la différence de suite et le lait venait plus vite et c était beaucoup plus agréable! Je recommande vivement pour celles qui ont des gros mamelons.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF167/01 Coussin masseur à embout large
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF167/01 Coussin masseur à embout large
Mamatwin
09/01/2017
Nederland
Scherpe rand
De schild heeft een scherpere rand in vergelijking met oude schild van isis. Terwijl de druppel kussens juist erg fijn zijn. Nu wondjes door wrijving over de scherpe rand terwijl maat goed is.
This review was made for SCF167/01 Groot massagekussen
This review was made for SCF167/01 Groot massagekussen
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.