2 year warranty
Discontinued
Out and about set
In addition to mains power, this single electronic pump can also be operated using battery power or it can convert to a manual pump, for total flexibility.
The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.
Electronic memory learns and, at the touch of a button, continues your personal pumping rhythm.
4.2
of 5
18
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Louis123
05/10/2011
United Kingdom
Good product!
Good product. Very well designed enabling cleaning and ease of use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF302/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF302/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
bean
30/11/2010
United Kingdom
Electric Pump
The pump was easy to put together & use. Not surprisingly it took me a couple of goes to get the hang of it but once I did it has worked really well. I must mention that it is very comfortable to use. I would highly recommend this product to anyone.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF302/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF302/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
bloemiez
10/10/2011
Nederland
Perfecte borstkolf
prima apparaat! Zeer gebruiksvriendelijk! Ook het schoonmaken van de borstkolf is zeer gemakkelijk. Als je de Isis hebt, zit daar een mooie koffer/tas bij waar je ook de afgekolfte moedermelk gekoeld in kunt bewaren. Er zitten namelijk diepvriespads bij. Alle onderdelen kun je gemakkelijk en tegen normale prijzen los bestellen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF302/01 Enkele elektronische borstkolf
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF302/01 Enkele elektronische borstkolf
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.