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  • Designed for comfort
  • Designed for comfort
  • Designed for comfort
  • Designed for comfort

Discontinued

Philips AventSingle Electronic Breast Pump

SCF302/13

4.2
| (18) Reviews | 94% recommend this product
Designed for comfort
The unique Philips Avent Out & About BPA-Free electric breast pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Electric breast pump inspired by nature

Designed for comfort

  • Out and about set

By mains power, battery power and manual

By mains power, battery power and manual

In addition to mains power, this single electronic pump can also be operated using battery power or it can convert to a manual pump, for total flexibility.

Gentle vacuum mimics baby's suckling for steady milk flow

The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.

Learns and continues your pumping rhythm

Learns and continues your pumping rhythm

Electronic memory learns and, at the touch of a button, continues your personal pumping rhythm.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

18

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

2
1

05/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good product!

Good product. Very well designed enabling cleaning and ease of use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF302/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF302/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

30/11/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Electric Pump

The pump was easy to put together & use. Not surprisingly it took me a couple of goes to get the hang of it but once I did it has worked really well. I must mention that it is very comfortable to use. I would highly recommend this product to anyone.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF302/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF302/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

10/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Perfecte borstkolf

prima apparaat! Zeer gebruiksvriendelijk! Ook het schoonmaken van de borstkolf is zeer gemakkelijk. Als je de Isis hebt, zit daar een mooie koffer/tas bij waar je ook de afgekolfte moedermelk gekoeld in kunt bewaren. Er zitten namelijk diepvriespads bij. Alle onderdelen kun je gemakkelijk en tegen normale prijzen los bestellen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF302/01 Enkele elektronische borstkolf

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF302/01 Enkele elektronische borstkolf

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 