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2 year warranty
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Breast pumps and care
All series
Philips Avent Single Electronic Breast Pump
Discontinued
Support
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User manual
All (6)
Other Questions (1)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Can I return the pump for a refund?
How to set up your Philips Avent breast pump?
How often should the silicone parts be replaced?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
When should I buy a breast pump?
Breast pads
AventBreast pump body
AventSilicone diaphragm for breast pump
Breast milk storage bags
AventMassage cushion for breast pump
Disposable breast pads
The pump does not switch on. What is the problem?
My pump is leaking milk from the screw ring where the bottle is connected. Why is that?
Why milk is going behind the let down massage cushion?
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