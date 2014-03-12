2 year warranty
Discontinued
Includes 4 oz bottle
The gentle-draw vacuum of the Philips Avent breast pump mimics a baby's natural suckling action and gets more milk than a hospital-grade double electric pump*
The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down
Make your life easier by expressing directly into any of our wide range of Philips Avent baby bottles and breast milk storage containers for the fridge or freezer
4.3
of 5
45
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
Clare29
12/03/2014
United Kingdom
This has agood fitting and easy use
I have tried 3 pumps and this is far the best with comfort and ease and shows in the result of my expressed milk i can express doulble (5-6oz)with this pump than the other two (1-2oz) also take in hand the electric pumbs take some getting used to Hope this help
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump
NatalieandMax
12/03/2014
United Kingdom
This has agood fitting and easy use
I have tried 3 pumps and this is far the best with comfort and ease and shows in the result of my expressed milk i can express doulble (5-6oz)with this pump than the other two (1-2oz) also take in hand the electric pumbs take some getting used to Hope this help
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump
sonya33
17/01/2013
United Kingdom
really easy to use
Easy to use and to clean and reassemble. Good value for money. Quick to express and can also use avent storage containers for freezing milk.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/20 Manual breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/20 Manual breast pump
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
Clinically proven to be faster to express milk volume in a 20 minute period than a hospital grade double breast pump when used for sequential pumping in mothers who delivered preterm infants.