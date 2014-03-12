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  • Designed for comfort
  • Designed for comfort
  • Designed for comfort
  • Designed for comfort
  • Designed for comfort
  • Designed for comfort
  • Designed for comfort
  • Designed for comfort
  • Designed for comfort
  • Designed for comfort

Discontinued

Philips AventManual breast pump

SCF310/20

4.3
| (45) Reviews | 93% recommend this product
Designed for comfort
Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk and can also affect your milk supply. Our Philips Avent breast pump SCF310/20 has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Optimum comfort breast pump with massage cushions

Designed for comfort

  • Includes 4 oz bottle

Clinically proven results*

Clinically proven results*

The gentle-draw vacuum of the Philips Avent breast pump mimics a baby's natural suckling action and gets more milk than a hospital-grade double electric pump*

Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down

Unique system for easy milk storage

Unique system for easy milk storage

Make your life easier by expressing directly into any of our wide range of Philips Avent baby bottles and breast milk storage containers for the fridge or freezer

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

45

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

12/03/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This has agood fitting and easy use

I have tried 3 pumps and this is far the best with comfort and ease and shows in the result of my expressed milk i can express doulble (5-6oz)with this pump than the other two (1-2oz) also take in hand the electric pumbs take some getting used to Hope this help

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump

12/03/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This has agood fitting and easy use

I have tried 3 pumps and this is far the best with comfort and ease and shows in the result of my expressed milk i can express doulble (5-6oz)with this pump than the other two (1-2oz) also take in hand the electric pumbs take some getting used to Hope this help

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump

17/01/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

really easy to use

Easy to use and to clean and reassemble. Good value for money. Quick to express and can also use avent storage containers for freezing milk.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF310/20 Manual breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF310/20 Manual breast pump

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Clinically proven to be faster to express milk volume in a 20 minute period than a hospital grade double breast pump when used for sequential pumping in mothers who delivered preterm infants.