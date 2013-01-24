Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Manual breast pump

    SCF290/20
    Avent
    Avent
      Philips Avent Manual breast pump

      SCF290/20
      Express more. Quickly.

      A manual breast pump offers you total control of the suction level and pumping rhythm. The unique Philips AVENT Manual Breast Pump assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital electric pump. See all benefits

      Philips Avent Manual breast pump

      Express more. Quickly.

      Express more. Quickly.

      Philips Avent Manual breast pump

      Express more. Quickly.

      A manual breast pump offers you total control of the suction level and pumping rhythm. The unique Philips AVENT Manual Breast Pump assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital electric pump. See all benefits

        Express more. Quickly.

        Enhanced efficiency from a manual breast pump

        • with breast milk containers
        Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

        Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

        The patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and are intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.

        Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

        Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

        The five soft petal massagers of the Philips Avent breast pump gently flex in and out as you pump and work with the vacuum to imitate your baby's suckling.

        Easy to assemble and use

        Easy to assemble and use

        Quiet and portable.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Manual breast pump
          1  pcs
          Breast milk container (125 ml/4 oz)
          2  pcs
          Newborn teat travel pack
          1  pcs
          Bottle stand/funnel cover
          2  pcs
          Spare parts
          1  pcs
          Extra-soft newborn flow teat
          1  pcs
          Sealing disc for milk storage
          2  pcs

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0–6 months

              • Clinically proven to be faster to express milk volume in a 20 minute period than a hospital grade double breast pump when used for sequential pumping in mothers who delivered preterm infants.

