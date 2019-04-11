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  • More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
  • More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
  • More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
  • More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
  • More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
  • More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
  • More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
  • More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
  • More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
  • More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
  • More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
  • More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere

Discontinued

Philips AventSingle electric breast pump

SCF332/31

4.6
| (94) Reviews | 95% recommend this product

1 award

More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
Sit comfortably without leaning forward as our soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. Use our quiet pump anytime, anywhere, even with batteries. It's easy to set up, personalise, use and clean
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Single electric breast pump with massage cushion

More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere

  • Pump anytime, anywhere

  • Includes soft massage cushion

  • Natural bottle and teat

More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle or container, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: there's no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping helps your milk to flow more easily.

Choose the setting that is effective and comfortable for you

When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow comfortable for you.

Soft massage cushion with massaging petals

Soft massage cushion with massaging petals

Our massage cushion has a soft, velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let-down.

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-961278

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

94

Reviews

95%

recommend this product

11/04/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

One of the best things I purchased!

I had trouble breastfeeding when we brought my daughter home from the hospital, so i expressed for a few days until we got the hang of feeding. This pump is so easy to use, and kind on sensitive and sore nipples! It allowed ny nipples to heal, so i could feed again a few days later. From day 1 of use, plenty of milk was produced, which only got better over time. Once feeding was established, i had a break from pumping (as it would have been an endless cycle of feeding and pumping with no break!). But 4 months later, i have come back to the pump so i can build up a stock of breastmilk, allowing my husband to do a feed or two. Even though there was a break, the pump was just as efficient and its getting regular use now. I believe that had i not had a decent pump to help me out in the begining, i would not be breastfeeding now. In summary, this is a kind and gentle breast pump. It is efficient, and does not hurt when used on sore and cracked nipples!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF332/31 Single electric breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF332/31 Single electric breast pump

14/03/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing

i am a huge fan of this product . Helped me with all my kids ! It’s the best present you can do to yourself .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF332/31 Single electric breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF332/31 Single electric breast pump

06/07/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Single electric Philips breast pump

Fantastic convenient easy to use breast pump very comfortable, quick and very handy being electric Would recommend over other brands

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF332/31 Single electric breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF332/31 Single electric breast pump

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Clinically proven comfort: In a test carried out on 110 mothers in the USA, UK, China and Russia in March 2016, mothers awarded an average score of 8.6/10 for Philips Avent performance on comfort.

  2. More milk: Independent research has shown that there may be a link between stress levels and milk production. see www.philips.com/Avent

  3. BPA-free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011