Reasons to buy: Easy to use Comfortable use Appears reliable Reasons to possibly look elsewhere: Lack of extras One bottle included FIRST IMPRESSIONS AS A DAD First of all, I have to point out I am male so this is only ever going to be second-hand information from a user point of view and a technical view mainly of the product itself. So let's start on the actual presentation of the product as it arrived, the product arrived in its full packaging, not a tester product packaging that some companies love to send you, so well, it was unfortunately put in a single shell cardboard box so packaging arrived buckled and knocked in a couple of places, so from a manufacters point of view, I don't think you would love to products to potentially arrive damaged maybe a thicker box or a layer of protection, not to the exact of where amazon is sending cuddly toys in giant boxes with half the oceans plastic problem as protection but just enough for it to turn up as intended. Not that this turned up anything other than fully functional. OPENING PRODUCT. According to the outline, everything is current and present and fully functional. BREAST PADS - SUGGESTION. Suggestions to change in line with the current ecological climate we are in would be to change the two packets of breast pads for reusable bamboo pads that my wife has used instead of the ones included in two packages as this would be seen by users more environmentally sound and a brilliant thing for a company to be encouraging on new users. I also don't believe there is a great distance in price between the two and also are machine washable/hand washable which is obviously better for the environment then the current ones included. BOTTLES. Unfortunately, the manual supplied is the one included for various models which I know is a money saver as the various models include various extras or two pumps as shown in the picture. As such only one bottle is included and this product regardless needs two bottles for the mum who produces lots of 'milk' as shown by my wifes frustration towards the lack of a secondary bottle and as a tester we were not supplied some so had to go back to the other products bottles we had lying around the house, no bother but a frustration to have to back out and buy an additional product if you were a first time user, maybe a second bottle should be included or a voucher towards secondary bottles, we know companies love an additional sell. USE OF PRODUCT. Now we come to simple, easy, intuitive bit of the product and that is the product. I usually have to explain a lot of electronic items to my other half but this was that simple everything made sense on opening to the product, and I even noticed the product included secondary items when it came to keeping the product clean and sterile (caps). Picked the product up and within thirty seconds, (no exaggeration) we up and 'milking' without any discomfort as I found at a later point was a problem with a lot of reviews on 'Amazon' which I can understand as everyone's make up is different, which I was surprised why and backed up in your manual that you didn't include a 25mm cushion as you supplied the other two standard sizes. Either way, I would suggest placing these in standard to avoid a lot of those negative reviews on 'Amazon'. Either I find the buttons effective and easy to use on the machine and very simple to figure out that the manual wasn't even looked at till post 'milking' as we quite happy with the results and use it just made perfect sense to use, everything appears to be detachable for easy cleaning and the unit itself seems nice and compact and well thought out that you could just put it down on a flat surface so that its easy to do in different places. We have used other products that shape was not well thought out and eventually would find itself wedged between something or on a floor because it fell off something that it was lent against. One of those important things from a unit point of view is that it perfectly wipeable the ultimate word for all good baby products. CLEANING. Cleaning was simple easy and could be done without any issues, nothing really to add here. RECOMMENDING PRODUCT I recommend this product but would suggest you go for the models with additional extras or order some more bottles for better ease of use. Please note I was given this product as a philips product tester, all opinnions are my own, thanks for reading.