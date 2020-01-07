ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*
  • Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*
  • Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*
  • Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*
  • Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*
  • Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*
  • Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*
  • Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*
  • Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*
  • Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*
  • Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*
  • Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*
  • Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*
  • Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*

Philips AventNipple Shield

SCF153/01

4.5
| (14) Reviews | 85% recommend this product
Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*
Nipple shields are designed to help you breastfeed when you are experiencing nipple issues or latch-on challenges. The ultra-thin butterfly-shaped nipple shield allows breast contact for baby and helps continue bonding as you breastfeed.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Compatible products
Single Electric (Corded Use)

Single Electric (Corded Use)
Breast Pump

SCF395/01

Electric breast pump

Electric breast pump

SCF395/31

Single electric rechargeable

Single electric rechargeable

SCF396/31

Electric breast pump

Electric breast pump

SCF397/31

Double electric rechargeable

Double electric rechargeable

SCF398/31

Electric breast pump Advance

Electric breast pump Advance

SCF391/11

Double electric breast pump

Double electric breast pump

SCF334/31

Breast milk storage bags

Breast milk storage bags

SCF603/50

Breast milk storage bags

Breast milk storage bags

SCF603/25

Easy for baby to latch on and gentle on your skin*

Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*

  • Shaped to allow skin contact

  • Protect sore nipples

  • Small (15 mm)

  • 2 pcs

Shaped to allow skin contact with the baby

Shaped to allow skin contact with the baby

Our Nipple Shields' ultra-thin butterfly shape is designed for skin-to-skin contact for baby. Thanks to the shape, not only the nose is in contact with the breast, but also the chin, allowing the baby to smell mum's scent and touch mum's skin. Just position the shield over the centre of your nipple to make sure that your baby can properly latch on to the entire areola. Enjoy bonding with your little one while protecting your nipples.

Designed to help with latch-on challenges

Designed to help with latch-on challenges

We designed our Nipple Shields to help babies with early latch-on challenges and help you breastfeed for longer*. For mothers with flat and inverted nipples and babies with weak sucking technique or oral anomalies, the Nipple Shield can provide a nipple shape for latching on, keeping and maintaining a protruded position during baby's feeding pauses.

Made for sensitive, sore or painful nipples

Made for sensitive, sore or painful nipples

Nipple shields are designed to provide comfort and gentler feedings for sore, cracked or painful nipples. They can help reduce rubbing and stretching of nipples during breastfeeding so you can feed baby your best milk in comfort.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

14

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

4
3

07/01/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Effective!

This shield makes it so much easier when breastfeeding. They eased the pain a lot, I am very confident I can stop using them soon without worry. An excellent idea, glad I found this product!

Pros

Work as intended, no pain!

Cons

Found it a bit fiddly at first.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF153/03 Nipple Shield

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF153/03 Nipple Shield

06/01/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great features

These made breast feeding amazing they were absolutely a dream to use without rubbing and vertically cause zero pain

Pros

Nothing koi

Cons

Nothing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF153/03 Nipple Shield

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF153/03 Nipple Shield

18/12/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing product

I really love this product it’s saved me from a bruise nipples... I was in so much pain at first but with this shields breastfeeding was so pleasant I would definitely recommend this product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF153/03 Nipple Shield

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF153/03 Nipple Shield

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. in case of flat or inverted, sore, sensitive, cracked or painful nipples and some babies with latch-on challenges

  2. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

  3. This section contains consumer opinions on the product. Philips dissociates itself from the content entered by consumers in this section and consequently any technical information and/or advice on the use of the product included therein are not intended as official Philips information.