2 year warranty
Discontinued
Out and about set
Everything you need to maintain your milk supply and to express and store your breast milk when away from your baby.
The patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and are intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.
The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.
4.5
of 5
29
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Mel2293
10/08/2012
United Kingdom
Easy to use!
Very easy to use and comfortable. Easy to put together and does a wonderful job at expressing milk!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF292/01 Single electronic breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF292/01 Single electronic breast pump
Hast30
23/07/2012
United Kingdom
Easy and simple to use
I got this pump to use when I went back to work. I have used it with ease from day one in both electric and manual mode. It comes apart with ease and easy to clean, with both the options it is an ideal choice to use at home or at work.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF292/01 Single electronic breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF292/01 Single electronic breast pump
Hast30
23/07/2012
United Kingdom
Easy and simple to use
I got this pump to use when I went back to work. I have used it with ease from day one in both electric and manual mode. It comes apart with ease and easy to clean, with both the options it is an ideal choice to use at home or at work.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF292/01 Single electronic breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF292/01 Single electronic breast pump
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.