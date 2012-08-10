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  • Designed for comfort
  • Designed for comfort
  • Designed for comfort
  • Designed for comfort

Discontinued

Philips AventSingle Electronic Breast Pump

SCF292/13

4.5
| (29) Reviews | 89% recommend this product
Designed for comfort
Our unique Out & About BPA-Free pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Inspired by nature

Designed for comfort

  • Out and about set

With insulated travel bag and cool packs

With insulated travel bag and cool packs

Everything you need to maintain your milk supply and to express and store your breast milk when away from your baby.

Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

The patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and are intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.

Gentle vacuum mimics baby's suckling for steady milk flow

The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

29

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

3
2

10/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use!

Very easy to use and comfortable. Easy to put together and does a wonderful job at expressing milk!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF292/01 Single electronic breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF292/01 Single electronic breast pump

23/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy and simple to use

I got this pump to use when I went back to work. I have used it with ease from day one in both electric and manual mode. It comes apart with ease and easy to clean, with both the options it is an ideal choice to use at home or at work.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF292/01 Single electronic breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF292/01 Single electronic breast pump

23/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy and simple to use

I got this pump to use when I went back to work. I have used it with ease from day one in both electric and manual mode. It comes apart with ease and easy to clean, with both the options it is an ideal choice to use at home or at work.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF292/01 Single electronic breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF292/01 Single electronic breast pump

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 