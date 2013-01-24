Home
    Twin Electronic Breast Pump

    SCF294/02
      Designed for comfort

      Our unique pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style.

      Our unique pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style.

      Our unique pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style.

      Our unique pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style.

        Designed for comfort

        Inspired by nature

        Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

        Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

        The patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and are intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.

        Ultra comfortable and effective

        Ultra comfortable and effective

        Five soft petal massagers gently flex in and out, working in tandem with the reliable vacuum. This is intended to help stimulate a fast, natural milk flow.

        Pumps more milk faster

        Pumps more milk faster

        Double pumping has been shown to improve milk production. The twin electronic breast pump is the only breast pump designed to maintain the same level of vacuum and control for both pumps, which helps to ensure effective use.

        Control at your fingertips

        Control at your fingertips

        Everything that controls the pump is at your fingertips and close to the breast, which means you can make adjustments instantly and intuitively — no need to reach elsewhere.

        Quiet, effortless and portable

        Quiet, effortless and portable

        Gentle vacuum mimics baby's suckling for steady milk flow

        The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.

        Infinitely variable speed, vacuum and rhythm — no pre-sets

        Enjoy complete control over speed, vacuum and rhythm — you can even set the pump to match your baby's own suckling action.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Voltage
          100-240  V

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Bottle stand/funnel cover
          4  pcs
          Breast milk container (125 ml/4 oz)
          2  pcs
          Breast milk container (260 ml/9 oz)
          2  pcs
          Cool pack
          4  pcs
          Extra-soft newborn flow teat
          2  pcs
          Manual pump parts for when power is not available
          1
          Microfibre travel bag
          1  pcs
          Spare parts
          1  pcs
          Newborn teat travel pack
          2  pcs
          Thinsulate™ carrier
          2  pcs
          Sealing disc for milk storage
          2  pcs
          Twin Electronic Breast pump
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0–6 months

