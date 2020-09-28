ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Convenience and Comfort for effective expression
  • Convenience and Comfort for effective expression
  • Convenience and Comfort for effective expression
  • Convenience and Comfort for effective expression
  • Convenience and Comfort for effective expression
  • Convenience and Comfort for effective expression
  • Convenience and Comfort for effective expression
  • Convenience and Comfort for effective expression

Philips AventEasy Comfort Single Electric Breast Pump

SCF301/03

4.8
| (34) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Convenience and Comfort for effective expression
Choose between 4 stimulation modes and 4 pumping settings to make every expression session comfortable and personalised. The lightweight, compact design also means expressing on-the-go is a breeze.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Convenience and Comfort for effective expression

  • Includes one 120 ml/4 oz bottle

4 stimulation modes x 4 pumping modes for optimal expressing

4 stimulation modes x 4 pumping modes for optimal expressing

It's important to be comfortable when expressing and comfort means something different for every mum. With this breast pump, you can choose between 4 stimulation modes and 4 pumping settings. This way, you can make each expressing session efficient and comfortable.

Hassle-free, set and forget settings

Hassle-free, set and forget settings

Mums have enough on their mind without having to recall their ideal setting - so we'll do that for you. Your preferred settings are stored, so at the press of a button you're ready to go. Need a break from pumping? Simply press the pause button, and to resume press play. It's that easy.

Soft massage cushion designed to help stimulate milk flow

Our breast pumps were designed with your comfort in mind. The soft and velvety texture of the massage cushions feel warm and comfortable against your skin, which can help stimulate milk flow. And the flexible material is designed to mimic your baby's suckling action, which can help milk letdown.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

34

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

28/09/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

User friendly product with great features

Save time and good product features... this product has been doing a good job for me

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF301/03 Easy Comfort Single Electric Breast Pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF301/03 Easy Comfort Single Electric Breast Pump

25/11/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is amazing

Absolutely love it! This Electric Breast Pump really help me when I'm going to work! It's easy to use, quiet. It's really good and gets milk flowing immediately It changed my life! Highly recommended!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF301/03 Easy Comfort Single Electric Breast Pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF301/03 Easy Comfort Single Electric Breast Pump

05/09/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A quality product

Having tried a manual & electric pump from an alternative brand I found this pump very easy to set up and use. The suction is good so I found it a bit quicker than the other brand. It’s easy to dismantle for sterilising. The quality is so good I went on to buy Avent bottles. The only negatives are that it’s not hands free and I felt the collection pot could have a tighter fit.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF301/03 Easy Comfort Single Electric Breast Pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF301/03 Easy Comfort Single Electric Breast Pump

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. BPA-free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011