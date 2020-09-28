2 year warranty
Includes one 120 ml/4 oz bottle
It's important to be comfortable when expressing and comfort means something different for every mum. With this breast pump, you can choose between 4 stimulation modes and 4 pumping settings. This way, you can make each expressing session efficient and comfortable.
Mums have enough on their mind without having to recall their ideal setting - so we'll do that for you. Your preferred settings are stored, so at the press of a button you're ready to go. Need a break from pumping? Simply press the pause button, and to resume press play. It's that easy.
Our breast pumps were designed with your comfort in mind. The soft and velvety texture of the massage cushions feel warm and comfortable against your skin, which can help stimulate milk flow. And the flexible material is designed to mimic your baby's suckling action, which can help milk letdown.
4.8
of 5
34
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Chelsy
28/09/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
User friendly product with great features
Save time and good product features... this product has been doing a good job for me
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF301/03 Easy Comfort Single Electric Breast Pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF301/03 Easy Comfort Single Electric Breast Pump
xankax92
25/11/2018
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
This product is amazing
Absolutely love it! This Electric Breast Pump really help me when I'm going to work! It's easy to use, quiet. It's really good and gets milk flowing immediately It changed my life! Highly recommended!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF301/03 Easy Comfort Single Electric Breast Pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF301/03 Easy Comfort Single Electric Breast Pump
Cmck
05/09/2018
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
A quality product
Having tried a manual & electric pump from an alternative brand I found this pump very easy to set up and use. The suction is good so I found it a bit quicker than the other brand. It’s easy to dismantle for sterilising. The quality is so good I went on to buy Avent bottles. The only negatives are that it’s not hands free and I felt the collection pot could have a tighter fit.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF301/03 Easy Comfort Single Electric Breast Pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF301/03 Easy Comfort Single Electric Breast Pump
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
BPA-free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011