      Inspired by nature

      Personal pump parts for use with the Philips AVENT Twin electric breast pump.

      Personal pump parts for use with the Philips AVENT Twin electric breast pump.

      Inspired by nature

      Personal pump parts for use with the Philips AVENT Twin electric breast pump.

      Personal pump parts for use with the Philips AVENT Twin electric breast pump.

        Inspired by nature

        Express more. Store easily

        Ultra comfortable and effective

        Ultra comfortable and effective

        Five soft petal massagers gently flex in and out, working in tandem with the reliable vacuum. This is intended to help stimulate a fast, natural milk flow.

        More milk, naturally

        More milk, naturally

        Expression allows breast milk to be available, even when you can't be there

        Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

        Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

        The patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and are intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.

        Gentle vacuum mimics baby's suckling for steady milk flow

        The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.

        Personal pump parts for use with the Twin electric breast pump

        This Twin expression kit's funnels are only compatible with the Twin electric breast pump, due to different valves and a closed diaphragm. The Twin expression kit will not fit the manual or single electric breast pump

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Personal pump parts
          2  pcs
          Storage Cup (240 ml/8 oz)
          5  pcs
          Milk storage cup lid
          5  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stage
          0–6 months

