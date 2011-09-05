2 year warranty
Discontinued
Includes 4 oz bottle
The five soft petal massagers of the Philips Avent breast pump gently flex in and out as you pump and work with the vacuum to imitate your baby's suckling.
The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.
The patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and are intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.
4.2
of 5
9
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Kat261
05/09/2011
Nederland
Super!!
Aangekocht bij 1ste kindje en bij het 2de ook nog steeds in tiptop staat. Zeer gemakkelijk te bedienen en heel handig om mee te nemen... Echt een aanrader!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF300/20 Handkolf
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF300/20 Handkolf
Anke36
05/09/2011
Nederland
Super!!
Aangekocht bij 1ste kindje en bij het 2de ook nog steeds in tiptop staat. Zeer gemakkelijk te bedienen en heel handig om mee te nemen... Echt een aanrader!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF300/20 Handkolf
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF300/20 Handkolf
Brit
16/01/2011
Danmark
Bryst pumpe
Som phillips selv skriver: en flot anden plads, efter baby selv. Evnen til at tømme brystet hurtigt og godt. Dog er der en del rengøring. Men den er god super god.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF300/20 Manuel brystpumpe
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF300/20 Manuel brystpumpe
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
Clinically proven to be faster to express milk volume in a 20 minute period than a hospital grade double breast pump when used for sequential pumping in mothers who delivered preterm infants.