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Discontinued

Philips AventManual breast pump

SCF300/20

4.2
| (9) Reviews | 88% recommend this product
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The unique Philips Avent BPA Free Manual Breast Pump SCF300/20 assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital-grade double electric pump*.
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Breast pump inspired by nature

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  • Includes 4 oz bottle

Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

The five soft petal massagers of the Philips Avent breast pump gently flex in and out as you pump and work with the vacuum to imitate your baby's suckling.

Gentle vacuum mimics baby's suckling for steady milk flow

The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.

Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

The patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and are intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

9

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

3
1

05/09/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Super!!

Aangekocht bij 1ste kindje en bij het 2de ook nog steeds in tiptop staat. Zeer gemakkelijk te bedienen en heel handig om mee te nemen... Echt een aanrader!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF300/20 Handkolf

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF300/20 Handkolf

05/09/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Super!!

Aangekocht bij 1ste kindje en bij het 2de ook nog steeds in tiptop staat. Zeer gemakkelijk te bedienen en heel handig om mee te nemen... Echt een aanrader!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF300/20 Handkolf

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF300/20 Handkolf

16/01/2011

Danmark

Danmark

Bryst pumpe

Som phillips selv skriver: en flot anden plads, efter baby selv. Evnen til at tømme brystet hurtigt og godt. Dog er der en del rengøring. Men den er god super god.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF300/20 Manuel brystpumpe

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF300/20 Manuel brystpumpe

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Disclaimers

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

  2. Clinically proven to be faster to express milk volume in a 20 minute period than a hospital grade double breast pump when used for sequential pumping in mothers who delivered preterm infants.