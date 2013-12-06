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Discontinued

Philips AventSingle Electronic Breast Pump

SCF312/01

4.3

| (42) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

Designed for comfort

Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk and can also affect your milk supply. Our Philips Avent breast pump SCF312/01 has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping.

See all benefits

Optimum comfort breast pump with massage cushions

Designed for comfort

  • Includes 4 oz bottle

Remembers your personal rhythm

Remembers your personal rhythm

Only Philips Avent's electric breast pumps have a unique memory feature that learns and continues your personal pumping rhythm for maximum comfort

Gentle yet effective results

Gentle yet effective results

The gentle-draw vacuum of the Philips Avent breast pump mimics a baby's natural suckling action for comfortable efficacy

Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

42

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

2

06/12/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Pump

I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

06/12/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Pump

I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Really easy to use, efficient and small number of parts to keep clean

I read about the different pumps and decided to go with this one. I am so happy, it's very efficient, easy to use and easy to put together and take apart for cleaning.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

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