2 year warranty
Discontinued
Designed for comfort
Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk and can also affect your milk supply. Our Philips Avent breast pump SCF312/01 has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping.
Includes 4 oz bottle
Only Philips Avent's electric breast pumps have a unique memory feature that learns and continues your personal pumping rhythm for maximum comfort
The gentle-draw vacuum of the Philips Avent breast pump mimics a baby's natural suckling action for comfortable efficacy
The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down
4.3
of 5
42
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
CSC85
06/12/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent Pump
I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
CSC85
06/12/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent Pump
I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
cbmb
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Really easy to use, efficient and small number of parts to keep clean
I read about the different pumps and decided to go with this one. I am so happy, it's very efficient, easy to use and easy to put together and take apart for cleaning.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump