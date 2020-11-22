Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
      The Ultra Comfort Double Breast Pump is ideal if you don't have much time. Reduce your expression time and sit comfortably as the soft massage cushion gently stimulates your flow. The pump is quiet and easy to set up, personalise, use and clean.

        More comfort, more milk, in less time*

        Double electric breast pump with massage cushion

        • Express more milk in less time
        • Includes soft massage cushion
        • Travel bag and 2 bottles
        Comfortable pumping position due to unique design

        Comfortable pumping position due to unique design

        The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle or container, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit comfortably when pumping: there's no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping helps your milk to flow more easily.

        Choose the setting that is effective and comfortable for you

        Choose the setting that is effective and comfortable for you

        When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow comfortable for you.

        Soft massage cushion with massaging petals

        Soft massage cushion with massaging petals

        Our massage cushion has a soft, velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let-down.

        More milk in less time with double pumping

        More milk in less time with double pumping

        Reduce expression time with double pumping compared to single pumping.

        Closed system, designed for hygienic expression

        Closed system, designed for hygienic expression

        No milk spillage in the tubes.

        Few separate parts and intuitive design

        Few separate parts and intuitive design

        Few separate parts and intuitive design. Easily express milk for your baby, anytime.

        Includes our Natural bottle and teat for natural latch-on

        Includes our Natural bottle and teat for natural latch-on

        The wide, breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

        Designed to let you express quietly

        Designed to let you express quietly

        Designed for discreet expression, anytime.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Bottle design
          • Ergonomic shape
          • Wide neck
          Breast pump design
          Compact design

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0–6 months

        • Ease of use

          Breast pump use
          • Easy cleaning
          • Fully compatible range
          • Intuitive assembly

        • Functions

          No leaning forward
          Sit in a comfortable position
          Settings
          • 1 Stimulation mode
          • 3 Expression settings
          Soft massage cushion
          Gentle stimulation

        • Material

          Bottle
          • BPA-free*
          • Polypropylene
          Teat
          • BPA-free*
          • Silicone
          Breast pump
          BPA-free* (food contact parts only)

        • What is included

          Breast pump body
          2  pcs
          Base unit incl. tubing
          1  pcs
          Standard size cushion (19.5 mm)
          2 pcs (a larger size cushion is available and sold separately)
          Natural bottle 125 ml/4 oz
          2  pcs
          Sealing disc for milk storage
          2  pcs
          Travel cover
          2  pcs
          Travel bag
          1  pcs
          Breast pad sample packs
          1 pack (2 pcs)

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

              • 83% of breastfeeding mothers agree that Philips Avent Comfort double electric breast pump is comfortable during usage – Independent home placement test among 81 mothers in the USA, August 2012.
              • More milk: Independent research has shown that there may be a link between higher comfort levels and increased milk production. See www.philips.com/Avent
              • BPA-free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011

