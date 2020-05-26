2 year warranty
Express more milk in less time
Includes soft massage cushion
Travel bag and 2 bottles
The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle or container, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit comfortably when pumping: there's no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping helps your milk to flow more easily.
When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow comfortable for you.
Our massage cushion has a soft, velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let-down.
4.1
of 5
23
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
Wudy
26/05/2020
Nederland
Verified buyer
Fine kolf
Ik heb geen ervaringen met andere kolf maar ik vind dit een prettige kolf. Mijn kleintje was 3 weken te vroeg geboren en kon nog niet zelf goed uit de borst drinken, dus vanaf dag 1 gestart met kolven. Sinds een aantal weken drinkt ze volledig uit de borst maar straks als ik weer moet werken is het makkelijk om te kunnen kolven zodat oppas haar een flesje kan geven. Enige wat ik “mis”, bij een concurrent heb je een kolf BH. Daarmee heb je je handen vrij tijdens het kolven. Dat zou me ook best makkelijke lijken eigenlijk.
Pros
Verschillende standen, makkelijk mee te nemen, niet zwaar, makkelijk opbergtasje, makkelijk in gebruik
Cons
Geen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF334/31 Dubbele elektrische borstkolf
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF334/31 Dubbele elektrische borstkolf
Petra1234
14/05/2018
Nederland
Part of promotion
Fijne comfortabele borstkolf
Ik heb de kolf nu 2 weken in gebruik. Het is een fijne kolf waarmee je in een ontspannen houding kan kolven. De siliconen schelpen zorgen ervoor dat je pijnloos kan kolven. Het in elkaar zetten luistert nauw anders werkt de kolf niet. Als hij niet goed in elkaar zit werkt hij niet en zuigt hij niet vacuüm. Helaas is kolf niet geluidloos, maar het geluid is niet dusdanig hard dat het storend is. Het design is (voor zover dat kan) mooi en strak. Alleen de snoertjes die aan de kolf zitten zijn net iets te kort.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF334/31 Dubbele elektrische borstkolf
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF334/31 Dubbele elektrische borstkolf
Nieke
13/05/2018
Nederland
Part of promotion
Fijn en handig in gebruik
Mooie compacte kolf. Zonder veel geluid. Ook fijn dat je iets achterover kan zitten en de melk niet terug loopt in de schelp.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF334/31 Dubbele elektrische borstkolf
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF334/31 Dubbele elektrische borstkolf
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
83% of breastfeeding mothers agree that Philips Avent Comfort double electric breast pump is comfortable during usage – Independent home placement test among 81 mothers in the USA, August 2012.
More milk: Independent research has shown that there may be a link between higher comfort levels and increased milk production. See www.philips.com/Avent
BPA-free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011