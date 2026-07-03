Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Breast pumps and care
All series
Philips Avent Double electric breast pump
Support
SCF334/31
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Eco passport - English (US)
User manual
All (6)
Other Questions (1)
Can I use my Philips Avent breast pump with any Avent products?
Will the softer massage cushion still be effective for me?
Can I use a Philips Avent breast pump after a C-section?
Can I use a second-hand Philips Avent breast pump?
Is the Philips Avent Comfort breast pump BPA free?
When should I buy a breast pump?
AventFeeding bottle cap
AventElectric breast pump diaphragm
AventFeeding bottle screw ring
AventBreast pump valve
Breast pads
AventBreast pump body
AventMassage cushion for breast pump
Nipple Shield
Disposable breast pads
My Philips Avent electric breast pump's suction is too low
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you