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Philips AventSCF398/11 Electric breast pump

SCF398/11

4.7
| (264) Reviews | 96% recommend this product
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Reviews

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4.7

of 5

264

Reviews

96%

recommend this product

03/11/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great pump!

I love this pump! I have used other brands and don’t find them half as effective! Easy to use and clean.

Pros

Easy to use. Easy to clean. Good price.

Cons

None.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF396/11 Electric breast pump with nipple stimulation

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF396/11 Electric breast pump with nipple stimulation

01/05/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use and clean

This breast pump is really easy to use and has fewer parts which makes cleaning really easy. It also has allowed me to pump comfortably and has a good battery life. It's not noisy at all so won't disturb baby.

Pros

Silent, stylish, easy to clean, comfortable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF396/11 Electric breast pump with nipple stimulation

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF396/11 Electric breast pump with nipple stimulation

01/05/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This has been amazing!

I am very pleased with the performance of this product. I have never felt so comfortable before. I could relax myself, and start expressing milk. There was no pain, due to the different settings which I could tailor and personalise to my needs. The milk was expressed very fast I have to say. I was shocked how quickly it was done. It's easy to use, clean and recharge. I can actually take this out with me and use, as it it quite discreet and not noisy at all.

Pros

Easy to use, very quiet, express milk fast

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF396/11 Electric breast pump with nipple stimulation

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF396/11 Electric breast pump with nipple stimulation

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