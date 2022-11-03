2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.7
of 5
264
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
Sjworth7
03/11/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great pump!
I love this pump! I have used other brands and don’t find them half as effective! Easy to use and clean.
Pros
Easy to use. Easy to clean. Good price.
Cons
None.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF396/11 Electric breast pump with nipple stimulation
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF396/11 Electric breast pump with nipple stimulation
Jasmine21
01/05/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Easy to use and clean
This breast pump is really easy to use and has fewer parts which makes cleaning really easy. It also has allowed me to pump comfortably and has a good battery life. It's not noisy at all so won't disturb baby.
Pros
Silent, stylish, easy to clean, comfortable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF396/11 Electric breast pump with nipple stimulation
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF396/11 Electric breast pump with nipple stimulation
Nikz123456
01/05/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
This has been amazing!
I am very pleased with the performance of this product. I have never felt so comfortable before. I could relax myself, and start expressing milk. There was no pain, due to the different settings which I could tailor and personalise to my needs. The milk was expressed very fast I have to say. I was shocked how quickly it was done. It's easy to use, clean and recharge. I can actually take this out with me and use, as it it quite discreet and not noisy at all.
Pros
Easy to use, very quiet, express milk fast
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF396/11 Electric breast pump with nipple stimulation
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF396/11 Electric breast pump with nipple stimulation