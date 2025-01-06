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Philips Avent SCF398/11 Electric breast pump

Discontinued

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Philips AventSCF398/11 Electric breast pump

SCF398/11

Philips Avent SCF398/11 Electric breast pump

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 3.8 MB
  • 25 June 2025

Data Act Document

  • PDF file, 214.8 kB
  • 1 October 2025

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

Troubleshooting