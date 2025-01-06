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Philips Avent SCF398/11 Electric breast pump
Discontinued
Support
SCF398/11
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User manual
Data Act Document
All (14)
Compatibility (1)
Product Usage and Results (2)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Other Questions (1)
Milk (2)
Parts and Accessories (1)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Can I use my Philips Avent Premium Breast Pump cordless?
Which Natural Response teat suits my baby best?
How should I warm up breast milk?
How should I store expressed breast milk?
AventFeeding bottle cap
AventElectric breast pump diaphragm
AventSilicone tube
AventSilicone Cap
AventBreast pump funnel cover
AventMassage cushion for breast pump
AventPump Body for breast pump
AventPower adapter
AventBreast pump valve
Breast pads
Nipple Shield
Disposable breast pads
My pump has a charging, battery or power issue
My Philips Avent electric breast pump's suction is too low
I'm feeling pain or discomfort while pumping