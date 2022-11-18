Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Connects different parts of your breast pump.
This slave cap links the breast pump body to the motor unit. It is suitable for the electric pump. Package comes with one cap. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Connects different parts of your breast pump.
This slave cap links the breast pump body to the motor unit. It is suitable for the electric pump. Package comes with one cap. See all benefits
Connects different parts of your breast pump.
This slave cap links the breast pump body to the motor unit. It is suitable for the electric pump. Package comes with one cap. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Connects different parts of your breast pump.
This slave cap links the breast pump body to the motor unit. It is suitable for the electric pump. Package comes with one cap. See all benefits
Silicone Cap
Total:
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.