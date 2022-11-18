Search terms

    Avent

    Silicone Cap

    CP2062/01
      -{discount-value}

      This slave cap links the breast pump body to the motor unit. It is suitable for the electric pump. Package comes with one cap. See all benefits

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types:
        • SCF397
        • SCF395
        • SCF398
        • SCF393
        • SCF396
        • SCF394
        • SCF391

