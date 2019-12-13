Search terms

      Enter a new era of expression with the Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump. The perfect balance of suction and nipple stimulation, inspired by baby's drinking rhythm, with a soft cushion that gently adapts to your nipple size and shape. See more below.

      Natural motion technology for quicker milk flow*

      • Double
      • Premium plus
      • Rechargeable battery
      • Timer display
      Natural motion technology for a quick milk flow*

      Natural motion technology for a quick milk flow*

      Express more milk in less time* with a cushion that stimulates the breast to express milk just like baby. It seamlessly adjusts from stimulation mode to expression mode and applies just the right amount of teat stimulation and suction for maximum milk flow. Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex — MER) results.*

      One-size soft and adaptive silicone cushion

      One-size soft and adaptive silicone cushion

      One size fits all. Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your nipple. It fits 99.98% of nipple sizes* (up to 30 mm).

      Finding the right teat is important

      Finding the right teat is important

      If your newborn baby is consistently not taking enough milk throughout the feeding sessions or has complications in getting milk, switch to a teat with a higher flow rate. If persistent feeding issues occur, consult a healthcare professional.

      Express without leaning forward

      Express without leaning forward

      Feel relaxed as you express thanks to a design that lets you sit upright rather than having to lean forwards. No need to lean forwards — clinically proven comfortable expressing position*. Based on product clinical trial results with 20 participants (2019); 90% of participants find the expressing position comfortable (single electric); 95% of participants find the expressing position comfortable (double electric).

      Personalised experience, 8 + 16 setting levels

      Personalised experience, 8 + 16 setting levels

      Finely tune every session to your needs with a wide range of stimulation and expression settings. Our breast pump offers 8 stimulation and 16 expression levels for a personalised experience.

      Quiet motor for a discreet experience anywhere

      Quiet motor for a discreet experience anywhere

      Express whenever and wherever you like thanks to our quiet motor with a slimline design.

      Rechargeable battery for pumping on the go

      Rechargeable battery for pumping on the go

      Express on the go without having to worry about a power supply. Our rechargeable battery comes with a micro-USB adapter and lasts up to 3 sessions on a single full charge.

      Minimal parts and intuitive setup

      Minimal parts and intuitive setup

      Our closed expression system means milk stays out of the tubing so there's less to clean. Fewer parts also make it a breeze to put back together again.

      Memory function

      Memory function

      Know what you like? The breast pump automatically remembers your last settings, so all you need to do is sit down and press start.

      Start/Pause function

      Start/Pause function

      If you need to adjust or take a break, the start/pause button is always at your fingertips.

      Breast pump bag and pouch

      Breast pump bag and pouch

      Use the tailor-made bag and insulation pouch to take your pump with you and minimise bulk.

      Display to keep track of time

      Track how long you express on each breast and your total pumping time with the digital timer display.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Mains voltage
        100 - 240  V

      • Material

        Breast pump
        BPA free* (food contact parts only)

      • What is included

        Travel bag
        1  pcs
        Disposable breast pads
        2  pcs
        Expression kit
        2  pcs
        Insulation pouch
        1  pcs
        Micro-USB adapter
        1  pcs
        Motor unit (Rechargeable)
        1  pcs
        Sealing disc
        2  pcs
        125 ml (4 oz) Bottle
        2 pcs
        Slow Teat
        2 pcs

      • Functions

        Soft and adaptive cushion
        Gentle stimulation

      • Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex — MER) results from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019) compared to time to MER results for other Philips predecessor pump technology from Feasibility study with 9 participants (Netherlands, 2018)
      • 1)Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index, and breast anatomy: are they related?. Breastfeeding Medicine, 2019, (109 participants, Israel); (2)Ziemer et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation.
      • Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, 1993, (20 Caucasian participants, USA); (3)Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 participants, Australia).
      • Based on questionnaire results for 1k cushion from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019)
      • BPA-free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011
