Inspired by baby, made for mum
Enter a new era of expressing with a perfect balance of suction and nipple stimulation inspired by the natural way babies drink. The Philips Avent electric breast pump keeps milk flow at an optimum and gently adapts to your nipple size and shape
Inspired by baby, made for mum
Enter a new era of expressing with a perfect balance of suction and nipple stimulation inspired by the natural way babies drink. The Philips Avent electric breast pump keeps milk flow at an optimum and gently adapts to your nipple size and shape
Express more milk in less time* with a cushion that stimulates the breast to express milk just like baby. It seamlessly adjusts from stimulation mode to expression mode and applies just the right amount of teat stimulation and suction for maximum milk flow. Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex — MER) results.*
Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your nipple. It fits 99.98% of nipple sizes* (up to 30 mm).
Feel relaxed as you express thanks to a design that lets you sit upright rather than having to lean forward. No need to lean forward, a clinically proven comfortable expressing position*. Based on product clinical trial results with 20 participants (2019); 90% of participants find the expressing position comfortable (single electric); 95% of participants find the expressing position comfortable (double electric).
Finely tune every session to your needs with a wide range of stimulation and expression settings. Our breast pump offers 8 stimulation and 16 expression levels for a personalised experience.
Express whenever and wherever you like thanks to our quiet motor with a slimline design. Corded use only.
Our closed expression system means milk stays out of the tubing so there's less to clean. Fewer parts also make it a breeze to put back together again.
If you need to adjust or take a break, the start/pause button is always at your fingertips.
Know what you like? The breast pump automatically remembers your last settings, so all you need to do is sit down and press start.
Power
What is included
