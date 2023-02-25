Search terms

    Philips Avent

    Electric breast pump

    SCF395/31
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    • Inspired by baby, made for mum Inspired by baby, made for mum Inspired by baby, made for mum
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Electric breast pump

      SCF395/31
      Overall Rating / 5

      Inspired by baby, made for mum

      Enter a new era of expressing with a perfect balance of suction and nipple stimulation inspired by the natural way babies drink. The Philips Avent electric breast pump keeps milk flow at an optimum and gently adapts to your nipple size and shape

      +

        Philips Avent Electric breast pump

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        Inspired by baby, made for mum

        Enter a new era of expressing with a perfect balance of suction and nipple stimulation inspired by the natural way babies drink. The Philips Avent electric breast pump keeps milk flow at an optimum and gently adapts to your nipple size and shape

        Inspired by baby, made for mum

        Enter a new era of expressing with a perfect balance of suction and nipple stimulation inspired by the natural way babies drink. The Philips Avent electric breast pump keeps milk flow at an optimum and gently adapts to your nipple size and shape

        +

          Philips Avent Electric breast pump

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          Inspired by baby, made for mum

          Enter a new era of expressing with a perfect balance of suction and nipple stimulation inspired by the natural way babies drink. The Philips Avent electric breast pump keeps milk flow at an optimum and gently adapts to your nipple size and shape

            Inspired by baby, made for mum

            Natural motion technology for a quick milk flow*

            Natural motion technology for a quick milk flow*

            Express more milk in less time* with a cushion that stimulates the breast to express milk just like baby. It seamlessly adjusts from stimulation mode to expression mode and applies just the right amount of teat stimulation and suction for maximum milk flow. Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex — MER) results.*

            Soft and adaptive silicone cushion

            Soft and adaptive silicone cushion

            Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your nipple. It fits 99.98% of nipple sizes* (up to 30 mm).

            Express without leaning forward

            Express without leaning forward

            Feel relaxed as you express thanks to a design that lets you sit upright rather than having to lean forward. No need to lean forward, a clinically proven comfortable expressing position*. Based on product clinical trial results with 20 participants (2019); 90% of participants find the expressing position comfortable (single electric); 95% of participants find the expressing position comfortable (double electric).

            Personalised experience, 8 + 16 setting levels

            Personalised experience, 8 + 16 setting levels

            Finely tune every session to your needs with a wide range of stimulation and expression settings. Our breast pump offers 8 stimulation and 16 expression levels for a personalised experience.

            Quiet motor for a discreet experience anywhere (corded use)

            Quiet motor for a discreet experience anywhere (corded use)

            Express whenever and wherever you like thanks to our quiet motor with a slimline design. Corded use only.

            Minimal parts and intuitive setup

            Minimal parts and intuitive setup

            Our closed expression system means milk stays out of the tubing so there's less to clean. Fewer parts also make it a breeze to put back together again.

            Start/Pause function

            Start/Pause function

            If you need to adjust or take a break, the start/pause button is always at your fingertips.

            Memory function

            Memory function

            Know what you like? The breast pump automatically remembers your last settings, so all you need to do is sit down and press start.

            Technical Specifications

            • Power

              Mains voltage
              100 - 240  V

            • What is included

              120 ml (4 oz) Bottle with 0m+ nipple
              1  pcs
              Expression kit
              1  pcs
              Motor unit (Corded use only)
              1  pcs
              Sealing disc
              1  pcs
              Micro-USB adapter (corded use)
              1  pcs
              Milk bags
              5 pcs

