SCF395/01
The complete single pump
Enter a new era of expressing with a perfect balance of suction and nipple stimulation inspired by the natural way babies drink. The Philips Avent electric breast pump keeps milk flow at an optimum and gently adapts to your nipple size and shapeSee all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Breast Pump
total
recurring payment
Milk starts to flow in as little as one minute thanks to our unique Natural Motion Technology.** With a gentle latch-on and just the right massage and suction, it's no surprise that 97% of mums say the pump is effective*** and 100% of midwives recommend it.
Whatever your shape, the pump's soft, flexible silicone cushion meets your breast and nipple comfortably. Fitting 99.98%**** of breast sizes***, it adapts for a latch-on that's soft yet secure.
Get the most from every session with 8 modes for stimulating the flow of milk and 16 modes for expressing it. You can fine-tune as you go.
We designed our pump to be free from complexity. With just a few parts, it's also a breeze to clean and assemble.
Our pump's motor is practically silent in use. So you can express at home (or anywhere) discreetly, and with one less distraction.
The memory function automatically stores your last stimulation and expression settings. So all you need do is get comfortable and push start.
You're in control. With one-touch pause/play, you can take a break from your session then resume it whenever you're ready.
Feel relaxed as you express thanks to a design that lets you sit upright rather than having to lean forwards.
Power
Material
What is included
Functions
