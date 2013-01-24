Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    SCD395/21
    Express, Store and Feed Set
      Philips Avent Single Electric Breastfeeding set

      SCD395/21
      Express, Store and Feed Set

      The ideal set for mums who plan to express; with all you need to express and store your breast milk and feed your baby. Our baby bottles with an ultra-soft teat closely resemble the breast, making it easy to combine bottle and breast feeding.

      The ideal set for mums who plan to express; with all you need to express and store your breast milk and feed your baby. Our baby bottles with an ultra-soft teat closely resemble the breast, making it easy to combine bottle and breast feeding. See all benefits

        Express, Store and Feed Set

        Natural motion technology for a quicker milk flow*

        • Single
        • Express, store and feed.
        • Corded use
        Natural motion technology for a quicker milk flow*

        Natural motion technology for a quicker milk flow*

        Express more milk in less time* with a cushion that stimulates the breast to express milk just like baby. It seamlessly adjusts from stimulation mode to expression mode and applies just the right amount of teat stimulation and suction for maximum milk flow. Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex — MER) results.*

        One-size soft and adaptive silicone cushion

        One-size soft and adaptive silicone cushion

        One size fits all. Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your nipple. It fits 99.98% of nipple sizes* (up to 30 mm).

        Express without leaning forward

        Express without leaning forward

        Feel relaxed as you express thanks to a design that lets you sit upright rather than having to lean forward. No need to lean forward, a clinically proven comfortable expressing position*. Based on product clinical trial results with 20 participants (2019); 90% of participants find the expressing position comfortable (single electric); 95% of participants find the expressing position comfortable (double electric).

        Personalised experience, 8 + 16 setting levels

        Personalised experience, 8 + 16 setting levels

        Finely tune every session to your needs with a wide range of stimulation and expression settings. Our breast pump offers 8 stimulation and 16 expression levels for a personalised experience.

        Quiet motor for a discreet experience anywhere (corded use)

        Quiet motor for a discreet experience anywhere (corded use)

        Express whenever and wherever you like thanks to our quiet motor with a slimline design. Corded use only.

        For safe storage and transport

        For safe storage and transport

        Philips Avent storage cups have a lid that creates a secure seal for safe storage and transport.

        Convenient adapters included

        Convenient adapters included

        For expressing and feeding.

        For use in fridge and freezer

        For use in fridge and freezer

        For maximum flexibility.

        Natural latch-on due to the wide breast shaped teat

        Natural latch-on due to the wide breast shaped teat

        The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

        Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

        Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

        The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.

        Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

        Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

        Anti-colic valve designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Mains voltage
          100 V - 240  V

        • Functions

          No leaning forward
          Sit in a comfortable position
          Soft and adaptive cushion
          Gentle stimulation
          Settings
          • 16 expression levels
          • 8 stimulation levels

        • Ease of use

          Breast pump use
          • Easy cleaning and assembly
          • quiet motor
          • memory function

        • Material

          Bottle
          • BPA-free*
          • Polypropylene
          Teat
          • BPA-free*
          • Silicone
          Breast pump
          BPA free* (food contact parts only)

        • What is included

          Expression kit
          1  pcs
          Motor unit (Corded use only)
          1  pcs
          120 ml (4 oz) Bottle with 0m+ teat
          1  pcs
          9 oz. Bottle with 1 m+ teat
          1  pcs
          Micro-USB adapter (corded use)
          1  pcs
          Milk storage cup (180 ml/6 oz)
          5  pcs
          Milk storage cup adapter
          1  pcs
          Insulation pouch
          1  pcs
          Sealing disc
          2  pcs
          Disposable breast pads
          2  pcs

