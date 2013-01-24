Search terms
Express, Store and Feed Set
The ideal set for mums who plan to express; with all you need to express and store your breast milk and feed your baby. Our baby bottles with an ultra-soft teat closely resemble the breast, making it easy to combine bottle and breast feeding. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Single Electric Breastfeeding set
Express more milk in less time* with a cushion that stimulates the breast to express milk just like baby. It seamlessly adjusts from stimulation mode to expression mode and applies just the right amount of teat stimulation and suction for maximum milk flow. Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex — MER) results.*
One size fits all. Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your nipple. It fits 99.98% of nipple sizes* (up to 30 mm).
Feel relaxed as you express thanks to a design that lets you sit upright rather than having to lean forward. No need to lean forward, a clinically proven comfortable expressing position*. Based on product clinical trial results with 20 participants (2019); 90% of participants find the expressing position comfortable (single electric); 95% of participants find the expressing position comfortable (double electric).
Finely tune every session to your needs with a wide range of stimulation and expression settings. Our breast pump offers 8 stimulation and 16 expression levels for a personalised experience.
Express whenever and wherever you like thanks to our quiet motor with a slimline design. Corded use only.
Philips Avent storage cups have a lid that creates a secure seal for safe storage and transport.
For expressing and feeding.
For maximum flexibility.
The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.
Anti-colic valve designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy, to help reduce colic and discomfort.
Power
Functions
Ease of use
Material
What is included