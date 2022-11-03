I wish I tried this Philips electric breast pump earlier. It is absolutely amazing and it makes everything so much easier for me as a first time mum. Now it takes much less time to express milk because of the cushion which stimulates the breast effectively. There are different modes for perfect teat stimulation and suction (8 stimulation and 16 expressions levels) so every mum will find the ones which will suit her and will maximise milk flow. It has even memory function which will remember last setting so there is no need to set it up again. At the start I was afraid that silicone cushion won't fit me as every woman has different size of nipples ( mine are quiet big) but it fit me perfectly. Another big advantages of this little piece of equipment is the quiet motor, rechargeable battery and the possibility to express milk while sit upright so it can be used everywhere. I am really happy with this electric breast pump and I would highly reccomend it to every mum.