2 year warranty
Single
Premium
Rechargeable battery
Timer display
Express more milk in less time* with a cushion that stimulates the breast to express milk just like baby. It seamlessly adjusts from stimulation mode to expression mode and applies just the right amount of teat stimulation and suction for maximum milk flow. Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex — MER) results.*
One size fits all. Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your nipple. It fits 99.98% of nipple sizes* (up to 30 mm).
If your newborn baby is consistently not taking enough milk throughout the feeding sessions or has complications in getting milk, switch to a teat with a higher flow rate. If persistent feeding issues occur, consult a healthcare professional.
Awards
4.7
of 5
264
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
Sjworth7
03/11/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great pump!
I love this pump! I have used other brands and don’t find them half as effective! Easy to use and clean.
Pros
Easy to use. Easy to clean. Good price.
Cons
None.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF396/11 Electric breast pump with nipple stimulation
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF396/11 Electric breast pump with nipple stimulation
Jasmine21
01/05/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Easy to use and clean
This breast pump is really easy to use and has fewer parts which makes cleaning really easy. It also has allowed me to pump comfortably and has a good battery life. It's not noisy at all so won't disturb baby.
Pros
Silent, stylish, easy to clean, comfortable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF396/11 Electric breast pump with nipple stimulation
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF396/11 Electric breast pump with nipple stimulation
Nikz123456
01/05/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
This has been amazing!
I am very pleased with the performance of this product. I have never felt so comfortable before. I could relax myself, and start expressing milk. There was no pain, due to the different settings which I could tailor and personalise to my needs. The milk was expressed very fast I have to say. I was shocked how quickly it was done. It's easy to use, clean and recharge. I can actually take this out with me and use, as it it quite discreet and not noisy at all.
Pros
Easy to use, very quiet, express milk fast
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF396/11 Electric breast pump with nipple stimulation
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF396/11 Electric breast pump with nipple stimulation
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex — MER) results from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019) compared to time to MER results for other Philips predecessor pump technology from Feasibility study with 9 participants (Netherlands, 2018)
1)Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index, and breast anatomy: are they related?. Breastfeeding Medicine, 2019, (109 participants, Israel); (2)Ziemer et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation.
Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, 1993, (20 Caucasian participants, USA); (3)Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 participants, Australia).
Based on questionnaire results for 1k cushion from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019)
BPA-free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011