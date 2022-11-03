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  • Inspired by baby. Effective for mum
  • Inspired by baby. Effective for mum
  • Inspired by baby. Effective for mum
  • Inspired by baby. Effective for mum
  • Inspired by baby. Effective for mum
  • Inspired by baby. Effective for mum
  • Inspired by baby. Effective for mum
  • Inspired by baby. Effective for mum
  • Inspired by baby. Effective for mum
  • Inspired by baby. Effective for mum
  • Inspired by baby. Effective for mum
  • Inspired by baby. Effective for mum
  • Inspired by baby. Effective for mum
  • Inspired by baby. Effective for mum
  • Inspired by baby. Effective for mum
  • Inspired by baby. Effective for mum
  • Inspired by baby. Effective for mum
  • Inspired by baby. Effective for mum

Philips AventElectric breast pump with nipple stimulation

SCF396/11

4.7
| (264) Reviews | 96% recommend this product

1 award

Inspired by baby. Effective for mum
Enter a new era of expression with the Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump. The perfect balance of suction and nipple stimulation, inspired by baby's drinking rhythm, with a soft cushion that gently adapts to your nipple size and shape. See more below.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Natural motion technology for quicker milk flow*

Inspired by baby. Effective for mum

  • Single

  • Premium

  • Rechargeable battery

  • Timer display

Natural motion technology for a quick milk flow*

Natural motion technology for a quick milk flow*

Express more milk in less time* with a cushion that stimulates the breast to express milk just like baby. It seamlessly adjusts from stimulation mode to expression mode and applies just the right amount of teat stimulation and suction for maximum milk flow. Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex — MER) results.*

One-size soft and adaptive silicone cushion

One-size soft and adaptive silicone cushion

One size fits all. Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your nipple. It fits 99.98% of nipple sizes* (up to 30 mm).

Finding the right teat is important

Finding the right teat is important

If your newborn baby is consistently not taking enough milk throughout the feeding sessions or has complications in getting milk, switch to a teat with a higher flow rate. If persistent feeding issues occur, consult a healthcare professional.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-961266

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

264

Reviews

96%

recommend this product

03/11/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great pump!

I love this pump! I have used other brands and don’t find them half as effective! Easy to use and clean.

Pros

Easy to use. Easy to clean. Good price.

Cons

None.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF396/11 Electric breast pump with nipple stimulation

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF396/11 Electric breast pump with nipple stimulation

01/05/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use and clean

This breast pump is really easy to use and has fewer parts which makes cleaning really easy. It also has allowed me to pump comfortably and has a good battery life. It's not noisy at all so won't disturb baby.

Pros

Silent, stylish, easy to clean, comfortable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF396/11 Electric breast pump with nipple stimulation

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF396/11 Electric breast pump with nipple stimulation

01/05/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This has been amazing!

I am very pleased with the performance of this product. I have never felt so comfortable before. I could relax myself, and start expressing milk. There was no pain, due to the different settings which I could tailor and personalise to my needs. The milk was expressed very fast I have to say. I was shocked how quickly it was done. It's easy to use, clean and recharge. I can actually take this out with me and use, as it it quite discreet and not noisy at all.

Pros

Easy to use, very quiet, express milk fast

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF396/11 Electric breast pump with nipple stimulation

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF396/11 Electric breast pump with nipple stimulation

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex — MER) results from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019) compared to time to MER results for other Philips predecessor pump technology from Feasibility study with 9 participants (Netherlands, 2018)

  2. 1)Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index, and breast anatomy: are they related?. Breastfeeding Medicine, 2019, (109 participants, Israel); (2)Ziemer et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation.

  3. Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, 1993, (20 Caucasian participants, USA); (3)Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 participants, Australia).

  4. Based on questionnaire results for 1k cushion from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019)

  5. BPA-free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011