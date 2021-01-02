I loved the few number of parts and how they easily they attached together. All of the parts are so simple to attach together quickly. I also appreciate that the white valve piece is one rather than two pieces (like most other pumps I’ve used). The massage cushions or power cushions do add extra parts but they are incredibly easy to attach to the pump body. I do find that the silicon diaphragm takes some getting used to putting onto the pump body, this is probably the most “difficult” part of assembling the\is pump. This pump offers a good range of suction. Avent empties me as fast as my child almost and with a quick back to back session, 15 minutes apart, my milk supply increases substantially the next day. I've been pumping every night, almost every 2-3 hours at night to get enough milk to have some time during the day to run around other errands and to spend time with my oldest child during the day. I have had so far a really good experience with this pump. It has a strong suction and the breast cups are soft on the breast. I made sure that they fit properly and have not had a friction issue that hurt my nipples so far neither. Lastly, the parts are so easy to clean up. I no longer have to worry about getting valves or duckbills to replace. Overall, I liked the small size, bag, closed system, and cushion petals; however, I still prefer the dial settings vs three programmed settings. I also like how the parts are dishwasher safe, but I feel there are a lot of parts of you need to pump multiple times daily. I probably wouldn’t buy this pump given the need. Good pump - and big improvement over older Avent pump.