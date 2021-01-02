2 year warranty
Discontinued
Double
Corded use
Express more milk in less time* with a cushion that stimulates the breast to express milk just like baby. It seamlessly adjusts from stimulation mode to expression mode and applies just the right amount of teat stimulation and suction for maximum milk flow. Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex — MER) results.*
One size fits all. Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your nipple. It fits 99.98% of nipple sizes* (up to 30 mm).
If your newborn baby is consistently not taking enough milk throughout the feeding sessions or has complications in getting milk, switch to a teat with a higher flow rate. If persistent feeding issues occur, consult a healthcare professional.
4.4
of 5
231
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Pro mum of 6
02/01/2021
United Kingdom
The best breast pump!!
Absolutely brilliant breast pump, comfortable, quiet, easy to use, totally recommend this
Pros
Light and easy transportation
Cons
Sometimes I leak underneath, but that’s only because I get milk between my breast and the silicone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF397/11 Electric breast pump with adaptive silicone cushion
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF397/11 Electric breast pump with adaptive silicone cushion
AqeelA24
13/12/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
This has been an absolute godsend for the wife!
My wife has absolutely loved this double breast pump and has been suing it everyday. She swears that it has also increased her milk supply and expressing has never been easier. It comes in such a sleek and modern design, very easy to control, is washable, and makes hardly any noise when on! She takes it with her when we have weekends away. It takes her half the time to express as it's a double! This gives me more time with the wifey and less time expressing!
Pros
Easy to express, quiet expressing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF397/11 Electric breast pump with adaptive silicone cushion
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF397/11 Electric breast pump with adaptive silicone cushion
Beckyc1988
06/09/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Which I found this sooner!!
Finally I have found a breast pump which I am happy with. I have tried a few and this is by far the best one. This double breast pump is comfortable, convenient and innovative. It is such a gentle pump and feels very comfortable, not painful which is what I have experienced with others. I am also impressed with the amount of settings, the mode memory and it is really adaptable to each persons needs so it would be suitable for most mothers. The pump also comes with a nice little bag, it adds to the quality of the product and makes it easy to pack the pump away when it’s not being used. It also makes it easy to take out if you need to and it is very quiet which it is on which means that you can use it discretely. It is so easy to set up, operate and use, it was really easy to clean and is worth every penny.
Pros
Comfortable, easy to use, convenient
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF397/11 Electric breast pump with adaptive silicone cushion
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF397/11 Electric breast pump with adaptive silicone cushion
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex — MER) results from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019) compared to time to MER results for other Philips predecessor pump technology from Feasibility study with 9 participants (Netherlands, 2018)
1)Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index, and breast anatomy: are they related?. Breastfeeding Medicine, 2019, (109 participants, Israel); (2)Ziemer et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation.
Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, 1993, (20 Caucasian participants, USA); (3)Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 participants, Australia).
Based on questionnaire results for 1k cushion from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019)
BPA-free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011