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2 year warranty
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Breast pumps and care
All series
Philips Avent Electric breast pump with adaptive silicone cushion
Discontinued
Support
SCF397/11
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Data Act Document
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (15)
Product Usage and Results (2)
Compatibility (1)
Other Questions (1)
Milk (2)
Parts and Accessories (1)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Can I use my double electric breast pump as a single pump?
Can I use my Philips Avent Breast Pump cordless?
Can I use my Philips Avent breast pump with any Avent products?
Are there more sizes of the cushion available?
AventFeeding bottle cap
AventElectric breast pump diaphragm
AventSilicone tube
AventSilicone Cap
AventBreast pump funnel cover
AventMassage cushion for breast pump
AventPump Body for breast pump
AventPower adapter
AventBreast pump valve
Breast pads
Nipple Shield
Disposable breast pads
I do not understand the lights on my Breast Pump
My pump has a charging, battery or power issue
My Philips Avent electric breast pump's suction is too low
I'm feeling pain or discomfort while pumping
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