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Philips Avent Single Electric Breast PumpElectric breast pump

SCF395/11

4.4
| (231) Reviews | 94% recommend this product
The complete single pump
Enter a new era of expression with the Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump. The perfect balance of suction and nipple stimulation, inspired by baby's drinking rhythm, with a soft cushion that gently adapts to your nipple size and shape. See more below.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Quick, comfortable and loved by mums

The complete single pump

  • Single electric

  • Natural Motion Technology

  • Comfortable silicone cushion

  • 8 + 16 settings

Natural Motion Technology gets milk moving quickly*

Milk starts to flow in as little as one minute thanks to our unique Natural Motion Technology.** With a gentle latch-on and just the right massage and suction, it's no surprise that 97% of mums say the pump is effective*** and 100% of midwives recommend it.

Soft silicone cushion offers comfort for every body

Whatever your shape, the pump's soft, flexible silicone cushion meets your breast and nipple comfortably. Fitting 99.98%**** of breast sizes***, it adapts for a latch-on that's soft yet secure.

Finding the right teat is important

Finding the right teat is important

If your newborn baby is consistently not taking enough milk throughout the feeding sessions or has complications in getting milk, switch to a teat with a higher flow rate. If persistent feeding issues occur, consult a healthcare professional.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

231

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

02/01/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The best breast pump!!

Absolutely brilliant breast pump, comfortable, quiet, easy to use, totally recommend this

Pros

Light and easy transportation

Cons

Sometimes I leak underneath, but that’s only because I get milk between my breast and the silicone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF397/11 Electric breast pump with adaptive silicone cushion

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF397/11 Electric breast pump with adaptive silicone cushion

13/12/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This has been an absolute godsend for the wife!

My wife has absolutely loved this double breast pump and has been suing it everyday. She swears that it has also increased her milk supply and expressing has never been easier. It comes in such a sleek and modern design, very easy to control, is washable, and makes hardly any noise when on! She takes it with her when we have weekends away. It takes her half the time to express as it's a double! This gives me more time with the wifey and less time expressing!

Pros

Easy to express, quiet expressing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF397/11 Electric breast pump with adaptive silicone cushion

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF397/11 Electric breast pump with adaptive silicone cushion

06/09/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Which I found this sooner!!

Finally I have found a breast pump which I am happy with. I have tried a few and this is by far the best one. This double breast pump is comfortable, convenient and innovative. It is such a gentle pump and feels very comfortable, not painful which is what I have experienced with others. I am also impressed with the amount of settings, the mode memory and it is really adaptable to each persons needs so it would be suitable for most mothers. The pump also comes with a nice little bag, it adds to the quality of the product and makes it easy to pack the pump away when it’s not being used. It also makes it easy to take out if you need to and it is very quiet which it is on which means that you can use it discretely. It is so easy to set up, operate and use, it was really easy to clean and is worth every penny.

Pros

Comfortable, easy to use, convenient

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF397/11 Electric breast pump with adaptive silicone cushion

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF397/11 Electric breast pump with adaptive silicone cushion

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex - MER) results from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019) compared to time to MER results for other Philips predecessor pump technology from Feasibility study with 9 participants (Netherlands, 2018).

  2. For 1K-SE: 70% of the participants experienced MER within 60 seconds. Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex - MER) results from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019) compared to time to MER results for other Philips predecessor pump technology from Feasibility study with 9 participants (Netherlands, 2018).

  3. Based on product clinical trial results with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019), average score for single and double electric breast pump; 95% of participants agree that our breast pumps are effective (single electric); 100% of participants agree that our breast pumps are effective (double electric).

  4. Based on: (1) Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index and breast anatomy: are they related? Breastfeeding Medicine, 26 April 2019, (109 participants, Israel); (2) Ziemer et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation. Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, May 1993, (20 participants (Caucasian), USA); (3) Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 participants, Australia).

  5. Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011.