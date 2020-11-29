Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Beard trimmer 9000 Prestige

    Beard trimmer

    BT9810
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Beard trimmer 9000 Prestige Beard trimmer

      BT9810
      Overall Rating / 5

      Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard

      The Philips BT9000 Prestige delivers unmatched precision thanks to the built-in metal comb, giving consistent trimming results no matter how much pressure is applied. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £120.00

      Beard trimmer 9000 Prestige Beard trimmer

      Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard

      The Philips BT9000 Prestige delivers unmatched precision thanks to the built-in metal comb, giving consistent trimming results no matter how much pressure is applied. See all benefits

      Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard

      The Philips BT9000 Prestige delivers unmatched precision thanks to the built-in metal comb, giving consistent trimming results no matter how much pressure is applied. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £120.00

      Beard trimmer 9000 Prestige Beard trimmer

      Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard

      The Philips BT9000 Prestige delivers unmatched precision thanks to the built-in metal comb, giving consistent trimming results no matter how much pressure is applied. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all beard-trimmers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Beard trimmer 9000 Prestige

        Beard trimmer 9000 Prestige

        Beard trimmer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard

        The best from Philips

        • SteelPrecision Technology
        • PowerAdapt Sensor
        • 3 level battery indicator
        Ultimate precision with the unique SteelPrecision Technology

        Ultimate precision with the unique SteelPrecision Technology

        The BT9000 Prestige features the brand-new SteelPrecision Technology, which consists of an integrated metal comb and a strong cutter. This system does not bend like a plastic comb, no matter how much pressure is applied. This way BT9000 Prestige always delivers the most even and precise trimming results*.

        Skin follower guides the trimmer smoothly for an even cut

        Skin follower guides the trimmer smoothly for an even cut

        Thanks to the skin follower, the trimmer is always at a right angle to your skin, giving you a precise result. It also has an anti-friction coating, which guides the trimmer smoothly on your face.

        Sharp full-metal blades cut precisely without pulling

        Sharp full-metal blades cut precisely without pulling

        Our full-metal blades remain sharp for life. They have a special geometry which always delivers a precise cut even on the thickest hair without pulling.

        30 different length settings with precision steps of 0.2 mm

        30 different length settings with precision steps of 0.2 mm

        Style your beard with ultimate accuracy by choosing a hair length down to 0.2 mm precision. Use the zoom wheel to select from 30 different length settings, from 0.4 mm all the way to 10 mm.

        Effortless trimming even on dense and longer beards

        Effortless trimming even on dense and longer beards

        The PowerAdapt Sensor checks the hair density 125 times per second and automatically adapts the motor to maintain constant power. This way, regardless of hair density and length, consistent trimming performance is achieved.

        Up to 120 min runtime after a 1 hour charge, plus quick charge

        Up to 120 min runtime after a 1 hour charge, plus quick charge

        The advanced Li-Ion battery provides up to 120 minutes of powerful use after a 1 hour charge. Also enjoy the quick-charge function that gives you one full trim after just 5 minutes of charging.

        High-quality stainless-steel body for a lasting experience

        High-quality stainless-steel body for a lasting experience

        The BT9000 Prestige is crafted to stand the test of time. Its high-quality stainless-steel body is hand finished with ultimate attention to detail, giving you a lasting premium experience.

        Quickly see the status of your trimmer's battery

        Quickly see the status of your trimmer's battery

        The battery indicator shows when your trimmer is charged, charging or when it needs to be plugged in. It also shows you the remaining charge with 3 simple bars.

        Pop-open head makes it easy to clean under the tap

        Pop-open head makes it easy to clean under the tap

        Simply pop the head open and rinse under the tap to clean.

        Premium travel case to always protect your trimmer

        Premium travel case to always protect your trimmer

        The premium travel case is designed to the shape of your trimmer to always protect it during your travels.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutting element
          Full metal blades
          Range of length settings
          0.4 mm up to 10 mm
          Precision (size of steps)
          0.2 mm
          Number of length settings
          30
          Cutting technology
          SteelPrecision, skin follower

        • Ease of use

          Zoom wheel
          Easily adjust length settings
          Operation
          Corded and Cordless use
          Cleaning
          100% Waterproof
          Battery indicator
          3-level indicator

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          120 minutes
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • 5-min quick charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Service

          2 year warranty
          Yes
          Usage
          Oil in pack

        • Accessories

          Comb
          Click-on Long beard comb
          Premium storage and travel case
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Based on an objective evenness test with close-up images in its price class, done by a third-party agency

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount