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Philips Beardtrimmer 9000 Prestige Precision beard trimmer with built-in metal comb

Discontinued

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Philips Beardtrimmer 9000 PrestigePrecision beard trimmer with built-in metal comb

BT9810

Philips Beardtrimmer 9000 Prestige Precision beard trimmer with built-in metal comb

Discontinued

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  • How to use, how to trim video Beard trimmer 9000 Prestige
    How to use, how to trim video Beard trimmer 9000 Prestige
  • How to clean, charge and maintain video Beard trimmer 9000 Prestige
    How to clean, charge and maintain video Beard trimmer 9000 Prestige

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 142.9 kB
  • 21 October 2025

User manual

  • PDF file, 1.2 MB
  • 16 October 2025

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