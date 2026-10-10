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FACE Stylers and grooming kits

FACE Stylers and grooming kits (16)

In stock at Philips (16)

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In stock at Philips (16)

In stock at Philips

On sale (4)

  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series

Philips All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series
9-in-1 trimmer

MG3945/15
  • Blades with rounded tips
  • Self-sharpening blades
  • Charging and low battery LED
  • Intimate comb
  • Adjustable Comb (3-7 mm)
View product
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series

Philips All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series
11-in-1 trimmer

MG5941/15
  • 11-in-1: face, head and body
  • Self-sharpening steel blades
  • BeardSense technology
View product
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series

Philips All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series
17-in-1 trimmer

MG7941/15
  • 17-in-1: face, head and body
  • Premium precision comb
  • Self-sharpening steel blades
  • BeardSense technology
View product
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series

Philips All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series
10-in-1 trimmer

MG5921/15
  • 10-in-1: face, head and body
  • Self-sharpening steel blades
  • BeardSense technology
View product
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series

Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
15-in-1 Trimmer

MG9531/15
  • The ultimate grooming set
  • 15-in-1: face, head & body
  • Premium precision comb
  • Unique OneBlade technology
View product
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series

Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
20-in-1 Trimmer

MG9557/15
  • The ultimate grooming set
  • 20-in-1: face, head and body
  • Premium precision comb
  • Unique OneBlade technology
View product
  • Philips Beard Trimmer 7000 Series
  • Philips Beard Trimmer 7000 Series
  • Philips Beard Trimmer 7000 Series
  • Philips Beard Trimmer 7000 Series
  • Philips Beard Trimmer 7000 Series
  • Philips Beard Trimmer 7000 Series
  • Philips Beard Trimmer 7000 Series
  • Philips Beard Trimmer 7000 Series
  • Philips Beard Trimmer 7000 Series
  • Philips Beard Trimmer 7000 Series
  • Philips Beard Trimmer 7000 Series
  • Philips Beard Trimmer 7000 Series
  • Philips Beard Trimmer 7000 Series
  • Philips Beard Trimmer 7000 Series
  • Philips Beard Trimmer 7000 Series

Philips Beard Trimmer 7000 Series
Beard styling with hair collector

BT7665/15
  • Full metal blades
  • 0.2 mm precision steps
  • Fading combs
  • Hair collector
  • Up to 120 minutes runtime
View product
  • Philips Beard Trimmer 5000 Series
  • Philips Beard Trimmer 5000 Series
  • Philips Beard Trimmer 5000 Series
  • Philips Beard Trimmer 5000 Series
  • Philips Beard Trimmer 5000 Series
  • Philips Beard Trimmer 5000 Series
  • Philips Beard Trimmer 5000 Series
  • Philips Beard Trimmer 5000 Series
  • Philips Beard Trimmer 5000 Series

Philips Beard Trimmer 5000 Series
Beard styling with hair collector

BT5780/15
  • Full metal blades
  • 0.2 mm precision steps
  • BeardSense Technology
  • Hair collector
  • Up to 100 minutes runtime
View product
  • Philips Beard Trimmer 3000 Series
  • Philips Beard Trimmer 3000 Series
  • Philips Beard Trimmer 3000 Series
  • Philips Beard Trimmer 3000 Series
  • Philips Beard Trimmer 3000 Series
  • Philips Beard Trimmer 3000 Series
  • Philips Beard Trimmer 3000 Series

Philips Beard Trimmer 3000 Series
Beard grooming with full metal blades

BT3665/15
  • Full metal blades
  • 40 length settings
  • 0.5 mm precision steps
  • 100% waterproof
  • Up to 80 minutes runtime
View product

Refurbished

  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer

Philips All-in-One Trimmer
Refurbished Series 7000

MG7930/15R1
  • 14in1: face, head & body
  • Precision trimming comb
  • Self-sharpening steel blades
  • BeardSense technology
View product

Refurbished

  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer

Philips All-in-One Trimmer
Refurbished Series 9000

MG9550/15R1
  • The ultimate grooming kit
  • 14in1: face, head & body
  • Precision trimming comb
  • Unique OneBlade technology
View product

Refurbished

  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer
  • Philips All-in-One Trimmer

Philips All-in-One Trimmer
Refurbished Series 7000

MG7940/15R1
  • 15-in-1: face, head & body
  • Precision trimming comb
  • Self-sharpening steel blades
  • BeardSense technology
View product
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