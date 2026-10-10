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FACE Stylers and grooming kits
All series
In stock at Philips (16)
In stock at Philips
On sale (4)
Sustainability
Refurbished products (7)
Price
£ 0.00
Rating
Series
3000 Series (1)
5000 Series (2)
5000 Series (1)
7000 Series (5)
7000 Series (1)
9000 Series (5)
Ease of use
5 mins quick charge (1)
Fully washable (1)
Shower-proof (1)
Washable head (4)
Styling Versatility
Body Grooming (4)
Facial Detail Shaving (1)
Facial Styling (5)
Hair Clipping (2)
Nose Trimming (2)
Battery type
Li-ion (4)
Ni-Mh (1)
Series 3000 (1)
Series 5000 (2)
Number of length settings
>= 20 (3)
No. of Accessories
7- 10 (1)
Run time
Up to 120 min and more (1)
Features
100% waterproof (1)
Adjustable beard comb (1)
Lithium-ion battery (rechargeable) (1)
Rubber grip (1)
Add-ons
Soft pouch (1)
Benefits
For a haircut (1)
Trimmed/shaved body (1)
Trimmed/styled beard (1)
Beard length
Up to 16 mm (1)
Philips All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series9-in-1 trimmer
Philips All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series11-in-1 trimmer
Philips All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series17-in-1 trimmer
Philips All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series10-in-1 trimmer
Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series15-in-1 Trimmer
Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series20-in-1 Trimmer
Philips Beard Trimmer 7000 SeriesBeard styling with hair collector
Philips Beard Trimmer 5000 SeriesBeard styling with hair collector
Philips Beard Trimmer 3000 SeriesBeard grooming with full metal blades
Refurbished
Philips All-in-One TrimmerRefurbished Series 7000
Philips All-in-One TrimmerRefurbished Series 9000
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