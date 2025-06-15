  • Lower Price

  • 2 year warranty

  • Less Waste

      Beard Trimmer 5000 Series Beard styling with hair collector

      BT5780/15

      Get total precision, effortlessly. With self-sharpening metal blades and an innovative hair collector, our trimmer sharpens and simplifies your grooming experience. Plus, BeardSense technology boosts power exactly when you need it.

      Maximum precision with minimum effort

      For a precise beard with less mess

      • Full metal blades
      • 0.2 mm precision steps
      • BeardSense Technology
      • Hair collector
      • Up to 100 minutes runtime
      Maximum precision and long-lasting performance

      Self-sharpening metal blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required. Non-corrosive blades also make it easy to clean.

      Craft your beard with the precision you need

      The trimmer's Precision Dial has 40 length settings in 0.2 mm steps, helping you to craft your beard as precisely as you need.

      Designed to catch hair while you trim

      Our innovative hair collector efficiently catches up to 80% of trimmed hairs*, giving you less hassle as you trim.

      Powerful trimming even on the most demanding of beards

      With BeardSense Technology, our trimmer scans your beard density 125 x per second to boost power in denser areas, giving you the right power for the best result.

      Efficient and even trimming for your ideal look

      The advanced Lift & Trim combs lift hairs towards the blade, capturing hair with each pass for an efficient and even trim.

      Simplify your routine with easy cleaning

      Because the trimmer is 100% washable, you can just rinse it under the tap and go, simplifying your grooming experience.

      For more control and comfort while trimming

      Our ergonomic grip with 360 degree Fine Line grip makes the device easy to hold and handle, providing you with the comfort and control you need to perfect your look.

      Convenient charging and storage.

      The stand offers convenient charging and storage for your device so it's ready whenever you are.

      Consistent powerful performance from start to finish

      Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 100 minutes of runtime with a 5 minute quick-charge option**, for a powerful, continual trimming experience.

      Stay aware for each trim

      The light indicator keeps you fully informed of your battery status and whether it's fully charged, ensuring that you're always ready for your next grooming session.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Convenience
        • Hair collector
        • Cleaning brush
        • USB-A (no adapter included)
        • Charging stand
        Travel and storage
        Soft pouch

      • Power

        Charging
        • 1 hour
        • 5 min quick charge
        • USB-A Charging (5 V⎓ / ≥1 A)
        Run time
        100 minutes
        Battery type
        Li-Ion
        Battery status
        Charging indicator
        Usage
        Cordless

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip
        Finishing
        Deep Black

      • Service

        Warranty
        Up to 5 years***

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance-free
        No blade oil required
        Water resistance
        Wet & Dry

      • Summary

        Body area
        Beard
        Tools and accessories
        6
        Length settings
        0.4 – 20 mm
        Precision steps
        40
        Solution
        Trim
        Technologies
        BeardSense

      • Styling tools

        Trimming blade
        Self-sharpening metal blades

      • Combs

        Beard
        • Short 0.4 - 10 mm
        • Long 10.4 - 20 mm

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
      Find a spare part or an accessory

      • Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase 
      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      We take responsibility for our impact

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

